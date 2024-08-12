Barack Obama's summer playlist 2024 is out, but this season's biggest hit, Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," is noticeably missing from the former president's song recommendations.

On Monday, Obama took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his 2024 summer playlist, which features songs from viral stars like Tommy Richman and Paul Russell to music legends such as Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones.

"With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I've been listening to lately – and it wouldn't be my playlist if it didn't include an eclectic mix. I hope you find something new to listen to!" Obama wrote alongside the list.

But while it included both recent hits and old-school classics, Lamar's chart-topping Drake diss song "Not Like Us" was not among the 44 tracks on Obama's summer playlist 2024.

Lamar released "Not Like Us" on May 4 amid his rap beef with Drake, which fans believe ultimately ended with the former's victory.

The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and did not leave the top 6 in the next eight weeks.

The "Not Like Us" snub may come as a surprise to fans as Obama is known to be a fan of Lamar's music.

Back in 2016, the former POTUS said he would pick Lamar over Drake as the winner of a then-hypothetical rap battle and praised the Compton rapper's album "To Pimp a Butterfly" as "outstanding."

While Lamar's hit was apparently not among the songs Obama was bumping this summer, his playlist featured several other rappers.

The former president listed Common's "The People," Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla's "Wanna Be," Saweetie's "My Best" and 2Pac's "How Do U Want It" as some of his picks.

Obama also showed he's having a "brat summer" by adding Charli XCX's "365."

Some of the classics he included in his summer playlist were the Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" and Blackstreet's "No Diggity."

The playlist was released in tandem with Obama's 2024 summer reading list, which featured books by authors Percival Everett, Jonathan Blitzer, Lisa Ko and Adelle Waldman.

