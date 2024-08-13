Tyler Perry took a trip down memory lane when he visited an old apartment he lived in before he was evicted.

In a vulnerable Instagram post last week, the New Orleans native chronicled his visit to an Atlanta apartment he used to reside in during the 1990s during his early playwright days.

The 54-year-old began by recalling how he was notified the building would be demolished ten years ago. The 'Divorce in the Black' writer and director went to take a look for himself and the apartment building is "still up."

He wrote how the place was his "first apartment after being homeless. I was so happy to have this place. I remember being so happy to have a roof over my head but also being so anxious and scared that I wasn't going to be able to pay the $425 rent every month."

"Long message but there may be something in it that blesses you today," he wrote in the caption. "Have a beautiful day."

The photo carousel included photos of the abandoned building and the interior of an apartment.

"On the first of the month I would lay so still in the twin bed that squeaked when I moved because I would hear the landlord outside collecting the other rents," he wrote over a picture. "He would knock on the door and I would just freeze and pray he went away. I was late on rent every month."

He added: "Man this makes me tear up."

The father of one went on to describe how "depressed" he was and how he was "praying and praying for my change to come." The filmmaker described how he was evicted after paying back his late rent after making a little money from his stageplay.

"Looking back it's easy to see the blessing in it, but going through it feels like you're at the end," he concluded the post. "But I choose to believe you are at a new beginning."

"Don't be afraid!" he concluded his post.

The carousel garnered over 327K Likes and a bevy of encouraging comments.

Perry's latest movie, 'Divorce in the Black,' premiered on Prime Video in July and despite being the top movie that week, it received a rare and jaw-dropping 0% rating on 'Rotten Tomatoes.'

Listed as the "Top Critic," Andrew Lawrence boldly called the flick "easily [Tyler Perry's] worst film to date" — followed by a sour score of one out of five stars. The comment section only went downhill from there.

"One of the most enduring mysteries in the entertainment industry is Tyler Perry, whose adamancy in proudly putting his name in the title of execrable garbage like Divorce in the Black is utterly mystifying," critic Jonathon Wilson from 'Ready Steady Cut' claimed.

RELATED: Tyler Perry Reveals He Enjoys Building And Flying Planes As A Hobby, But 'Cocaine Is Cheaper'

" 'Divorce in the Black' is a baffling viewing experience, and while it opens with a comfortable sense of theatrical nonsense, it quickly dissolves into tediousness," Blu-Ray critic Brian Orndorf penned.

'TMZ' caught up with the lead actor Cory Hardrict — who plays opposite Meagan Good — in West Hollywood last month, where he claimed the shocking 'RT' score isn't getting him down. "I didn't see that," Hardrict, 44, stated about the 0% rating.

"The people love the movie and we do it for the people. That's who I do it for. If the culture rocking with it. It's all love," the star explained. "The critics, man. Everyone has an opinion and they're entitled to it, so it's fine."