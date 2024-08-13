Janet Jackson stirred excitement in her latest interview where she disclosed the three iconic celebrities that are her biological cousins.

In a session with 'BBC Radio 2,' the host inquired about the rumor linking the Jackson family to Stevie Wonder. Jackson, 58, confirmed the rumor and went on to name two other famous biological relatives.

"He's our cousin," Jackson stated about 74-year-old Wonder. "Not a lot of people know that, he's our cousin on our mother's side. So is Tracy Chapman.... so is Samuel L. Jackson," she continued, leaving the host stunned.

The announcement comes amid rumors that Jackson is preparing for a Las Vegas residency. According to reports, she is in "the final stages" of finalizing a contract with Resorts World. The proposed start date for the residency is December, as the Gary, Indiana, native will reportedly "ring in the New Year with a special [New Year's Eve] performance."

It will mark her first Las Vegas residency since 2019, when she performed at Park MGM from May to August. She earned $13 million.

"Fans will follow her path to self-love, empowerment, motherhood and activism, amidst the challenges faced along her personal journey," the show's description noted. "She encourages her audiences to find their own light within themselves through her Metamorphosis."

The "Let's Wait Awhile" singer recently concluded the North American segment of her second Together Again tour, which was supported by Nelly. In the previous tour, Ludacris was the opening act. The European portion of the tour is set to begin on Sept. 25 in Paris and conclude in the U.K. on Oct. 13.