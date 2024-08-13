Australian breakdancer Rachel "Raygun" Gunn is being called out for her alleged lack of "ethics and morals" when it comes to the transparency of her Olympic debut.

The petition, put forth by 'Change.Org' on Sunday, calls for her "immediate accountability" regarding her alleged involvement in the selection process for Australia's female breakdancing representation and team, which petitioners claim lacked integrity and fairness.

The formal request, started by a user who goes by "Someone Who Hates Corruption," accuses the Olympian of setting up her own governing body for breakdancing in order to leverage the selection process "to her own advantage."

"Disturbingly, Dr. Gunn went on to win her own qualifier, defeating other phenomenal breakdancers, raising serious questions about the fairness and integrity of the process. If Dr. Gunn's husband is indeed the Australian coach and part of the selection panel, this represents a blatant conflict of interest that cannot go unchecked," petitioners argued.

"We demand a public apology from Rachel Gunn and Anna Mears for misleading the Australian public and attempting to gaslight the public and undermining the efforts of genuine athletes. We also call for a full investigation into the selection process, an audit of Dr. Gunn's business dealings, and a global public apology to the breaking community for the unethical behavior that has tainted this sport."

Petitioners continued: "Rachel Gunn's lack of ethics and morals raises serious concerns about her fitness to teach and hold any position of authority in the sport, or university. Australia must do better by its athletes and ensure that the principles of fairness, transparency, and integrity are upheld in all aspects of Olympic selection."

In addition to accusations that her selection process was ultimately corrupt, petitioners also alleged that talented female breakdancers including G Clef and Holy Molly were overlooked. Underprivileged youth from the Northern Territory were allegedly denied crucial funding by Raygun, which would allow them to attend qualifiers which greatly affected their ability to perform on a national stage.

Despite the discussion surrounding ethics making rounds, 'Sportskeeda' reported that Raygun and her husband Samuel Free, are in fact not listed as founders of AusBreak, nor was her husband a judge on the panel.

The 36-year-old — who went viral for what fans call a lackluster performance during the Paris 2024 Olympics — defended her skills, maintaining that she brought "creativity" to the stage.

"I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best — their power moves. What I bring is creativity," the dancer told 'ESPN.' "All my moves are original."

During the inaugural breaking competition Friday, the breakdancer failed to secure a single point. Ami Yuasa of Japan won the gold medal, while Lithuania's Dominika Banevič won silver. China's Liu Qingyi from China took home bronze.

Gunn is an Australian academic, competitive breakdancer, and now an official Olympian. She lectures in areas including communications, media, creative arts, language, and literature at the Macquarie University Faculty of Arts.

Gunn has yet to comment on the controversial petition, which has received over 11,000 signatures since Sunday. See more here.