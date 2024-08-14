Fans are speculating whether there's trouble in paradise at the Broadus household after a cryptic social media post.

Snoop Dogg's wife Shante Broadus posted a "Boss Lady approved" Instagram message on Sunday where she encouraged followers to pick wisely when it comes to their romantic endeavors.

"The worst prison is a home without peace," Shante, 52, wrote. "Choose your partner wisely."

The post has garnered over 15K likes and a bevy of comments.

"So much truth," one commenter wrote. "We have to teach the younger girls to stop staying in relationships that have ran it course," another fan said, while a third wrote how she "really appreciates my peace after some of the things I've been through... I protect it at all costs... That's why I'm single."

Snoop Dogg has been in Paris for the 2024 Olympics providing hilarious commentary and completing side quests, including carrying the Olympic torch, performing at the Closing Ceremony with Dr. Dre, and attending the dressage competition — in costume — with longtime collaborator and friend Martha Stewart.

Some fans "side-eyed" Snoop for what they deemed "inappropriate behavior" with Stewart, 83, when she fed him a cookie from her fork.

The West Coast rapper, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., reportedly did not attend the Games with his wife Shante Broadus, according to 'Atlanta Black Star.' Shante, a producer and executive, stayed in Los Angeles, per the outlet.

This isn't the first time the "Drop It Like It's Hot" emcee was accused of being unfaithful based on his spouse's online posts.

In April, Broadus posted a meme on her Instagram with the text: "They never cheat with prettier, they cheat with easier." The post, which has since garnered over 21,000 likes, sparked speculation her husband of over two decades was unfaithful again.

In 2004, the couple were on the brink of divorce after Snoop reportedly admitted to various infidelities throughout their relationship. They reconciled and renewed their vows in a surprise ceremony organized by Snoop in 2008.

The 52-year-old and Broadus first crossed paths as teenagers at Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California. They married on June 14, 1997, at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Marina Del Rey, California.

The couple are parents to three children; Corde, 29, Cordell, 27, and Cori, 24. 'The Wash' actor had a child outside of his relationship with Shante, Julian Broadus, who was born in 1998. His mother is Laurie Helmond.