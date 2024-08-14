A former University of Kentucky student who was accused of using racial slurs and assaulting a Black classmate while intoxicated plead guilty to multiple charges.

Sophia Rosing admitted to four counts of fourth-degree assault, one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of public intoxication, as reported by the 'Lexington Herald-Leader.'

The 23-year-old was arrested and charged in 2022 after she physically attacked a Black student working at a campus residence hall while under the influence.

The incident was recorded on video, which quickly went viral on social media. In the video, the victim, Kylah Spring, states that Rosing hit her multiple times and kicked her in the stomach. As Spring describes the assault, Rosing can be heard in the background, repeatedly shouting the N-word and calling her a "b***h." Rosing used the racial slur approximately 200 times throughout the video.

A grand jury eventually indicted Rosing on six counts, according to 'WKYT.' Following the incident, the University of Kentucky banned her from campus and declared that she would not be eligible to re-enroll.

University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing arrested and charged after assaulting another student who was at work and calling her a “nigger bitch”https://t.co/kzNRYupfj8 pic.twitter.com/WuOi4Stauo — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 6, 2022

University President Dr. Eli Capilouto emphasized the importance of accountability in preventing racist violence.

"As a community working wholeheartedly to prevent racist violence, we also must be committed to holding people accountable for their actions. The processes we have in place are essential," he said in a video released by the school following the attack.

Sophia Rosing faces up to one year in jail and 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty following a mediation session with Spring. Rosing's attorney, Fred Peters, said Rosing wrote an apology letter.

However, Spring expressed doubts about Rosing's sincerity, emphasizing that true remorse requires actions, not just words. During the mediation, Spring told Rosing that her spirit remained unbroken.

Rosing initially pleaded not guilty but will be sentenced on October 17.