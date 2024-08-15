Hawk Tuah Girl has just hit another milestone.

The social media sensation who went viral for saying "Hawk Tuah" in a YouTube interview is fully enjoying her return on that effortless investment. The 22-year-old threw the first pitch at Citi Field for the Mets' game versus the Oakland Athletics Thursday, per 'The New York Post.'

Hawk Tuah — real name Haliey Welch — threw the opening pitch to her friend, who was also alongside her when she made the now mega-viral sexual innuendo.

"Took my 9 year old daughter to the Mets game and now I'm explaining what 'Hawk Tuah' is," a social media dad penned in a picture he posted to Twitter, now known as X.

Viral internet star Haliey Welch threw out the first pitch at the Mets game today! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/x18SakboYb — MLB (@MLB) August 15, 2024

"Viral internet star Haliey Welch threw out the first pitch at the Mets game today! [baseball emoji]," Major League Baseball (MLB) penned in their trending post. "This isn't something we should be proud of as a society," a fellow user argued. "It's ridiculous and sad that our society is celebrating this girl. Sad, sad, sad," a second wrote.

"How do I explain to my young daughter who this person is and why she is famous? Who signed off on this one??? @Mets @MLB_PR," a disappointed fan responded. Welch and her friend — who seemingly remains unnamed — were seen celebrating after the pitch happily chest bumping on the field.

After their celebration, the two took time to really soak in the again-viral moment by taking a picture together on the field, arm-in-arm. They both are seen sporting cut-off denim shorts and white Mets jerseys.

In addition to throwing the Mets' first pitch, the girl known as Hawk Tuah has also debuted merch, which went on to earn more than $65,000, in addition to autographed hats that immediately sold out.

It's also been reported that after detailing what she'd do to a man to make him "go crazy" — which is how she got her name — searches on popular adult websites reached a peak of 850,000 in June.

Welch continues to enjoy the rollercoaster, responding to MLB's post with a simple: "Thanks for having me."

In July, Welch was seen with Shaquille O'Neal, according to 'TMZ,' in Nashville during a Shaq Diesel DJ set. The basketball commentator encouraged Welch how to navigate her new found fame and how to ignore negative comments.