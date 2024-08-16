"Days of Our Lives" star Jackée Harry showed off her slimmer frame and age-defying looks as she turned 68 this week.

On Wednesday, Harry shared a recent photo of herself on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, to mark her 68th birthday.

"Ain't no way this is 68. Appreciate all of the birthday love, my Jacks & Jills!!" she captioned the snap on Instagram.

The snap showed her posing in front of a wall of flowers of various colors and sporting an all-black outfit and a long necklace.

Harry could be seen flashing a huge grin at the camera as she flaunted her slimmer waist.

The actress' appearance immediately sparked speculation that she may have been among the growing number of celebrities who used Ozempic or other diabetes drugs for weight loss.

"No, it's Ozempic, but happy birthday," one user responded to Harry's post on X, to which another person replied, "I was like, 'Hmm is no one gonna say it[?]'"

"Happy [birthday, Jackée]'... Honey done got ahold of that Ozempic honey, and she is READY! YAAAASS AUNTIE... Love you," another commented.

A fourth comment read: "We loved you before the Ozempic, [Jackée, and] we still love you now."

But many others simply praised Harry for her looks and showered her with love and adoration on her special day.

"You're still BEAUTIFUL! Sis you KNOW you still look good! Happy Blessings on your special day! We [love] you!!!!!" an X user declared.

"Happy birthday, queen! I hope I look [this] good at 68!" a second fan wrote.

A third user quipped, "You look amazing! Oh my gosh, if I look half as good of you as you, I will consider that an outstanding accomplishment."

Over on Instagram, Nicki Minaj commented on Harry's post, writing: "BEAUTY, CLASS, STYLE & GRACE. Happy Birthday, mom."

Harry has never admitted to taking Ozempic or any other drug for weight loss.

However, the "227" star previously told the Los Angeles Times in 1997 that she takes "fat burners" in addition to working out regularly.

"I do take fat burners. Your metabolism gets kicked up, and when you work out you really do drop more weight as opposed to not taking anything," Harry said at the time.

Fat burners are supplements that claim to have active ingredients that "help get rid of body fat" and increase people's "resting metabolic rate," according to WebMD.

However, their effectiveness remains unverified amid a lack of evidence and research.