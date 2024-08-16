Texas rapper and producer BeatKing died on Thursday, according to an announcement by his manager in a social media post.

He was 39.

BeatKing, born Justin Riley and also known as Club Godzilla, was a Houston-based rapper. Over his career, he released several tracks, including "Then Leave," which gained significant popularity on TikTok after its 2020 release.

Tasha Felder, who is believed to have managed him, broke the news on Instagram. In her post, she honored his legacy, noting that "his sound will forever live."

"Today, August 15, 2024, we have lost @Clubgodzilla. BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters, his music and his fans. We will love him forever," she wrote.

Tasha's tribute included several photos of BeatKing alongside one of his songs. She captioned the post, "Forever," with a black heart emoji.

The announcement has received nearly 7,000 likes since it was shared. Fans filled the comments with tributes, expressing their condolences for the father of two.

One person posted: "I'm sorry for your loss. This has just shocked [...] me. Everyone loved [him]." Another follower said: "Damn! My heart just dropped. Justin you will be missed. Love ya bro." A third wrote: "He will be missed."

Fans also flocked to the comment section of BeatKing's most recent Instagram post, which had been shared just a few days ago to promote an upcoming music video.

Aside from fans, celebs also spoke out about his untimely passing.

Rapper Bun B of southern hip-hop duo UGK, also from Houston, wrote a heartfelt tribute on Instagram Thursday where he called him "a great spirited person."

"It's always the good ones. Damn this shit hurt. Just a great spirited person. We lost a talented artist and father. Prayer for @talameshia and his loved ones. RIP," Bun B, legal name Bernard James Freeman, wrote.

Details of his cause of death or location of death has been revealed.

According to 'ABC 13,' BeatKing recently appeared during Nicki Minaj's tour stop at the Toyota Center in May.