At least four suspects were arrested for the murder a 'General Hospital' actor.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued search warrants leading to the arrests of four individuals for killing former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor, according to 'ABC 7.'

Police recently released images of the suspects and the alleged vehicle involved in the crime.

According to 'TMZ,' warrants were executed early Thursday morning targeting gang members, leading to the detention of several individuals.

Robert Barceleau, Leonel Gutierrez, and Sergio Estrada, all 18 years old, were booked for murder, the 'Associated Press' reported. 22-year-old Frank Olano was charged for being an alleged accessory to the crime.

"LAPD has ID'd members of the Florencia 13 gang in connection with Johnny's murder outside Level 8 in downtown L.A., where he worked," the outlet reported, also mentioning that fingerprints discovered at the scene were crucial in solving the case.

Read more: Houston Rapper BeatKing Dead At 39

Johnny Wactor was murdered on May 25 while returning to his car with his co-worker, Anita Joy, after a late-night shift when they encountered three men near Wactor's vehicle.

They initially believed he was being issued a ticket, but Wactor soon realized the men were attempting to steal the vehicle's catalytic converter. The 37-year-old was shot shielding his friend. Paramedics transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In a recent press conference, Wactor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, called on Mayor Karen Bass and District Attorney George Gascón to enhance the criminal justice system.

Since his death, Wactor's friends and former colleagues have pressured the police to resolve the case, organizing protests and consistently sharing updates on social media to ensure the investigation remains a priority.

From 2020 to 2022, Wactor appeared in nearly 200 episodes of 'General Hospital' and had roles in other series such as 'Westworld, 'The OA,' 'NCIS,' 'Station 19,' 'Criminal Minds,' and 'Hollywood Girl.'

The South Carolina native's mother said "grief is my constant companion" at a news conference earlier this week.

"I can't wish him happy birthday on Aug. 31 — he would have been 38," Scarlett Wactor said. "I can't ask if he's coming home for Christmas. I can't ask how his day went."