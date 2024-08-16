Fans are saying they cannot recognize K. Michelle anymore.

The plastic surgery the singer has undergone has been a topic of conversation for several years. Now, a photograph she recently posted once again has fans speculating.

According to 'Atlanta Black Star,' fans are struggling to recognize the 42-year-old's appearance leading many to wonder whether she has had more work done.

K. Michelle, real name Kimberly Michelle Pate, posted a photo on Instagram wearing burgundy hair. She captioned the post: "I'm ready to come out and play (I really was cooking in my kitchen and took a picture.)" When she posted the picture, the response was overwhelmingly positive with fans flocking to the comments section to praise the star's beauty.

However, 'Hollywood Unblocked' reposted her picture where the feedback was a bit different.

Most notably, fans found the Memphis, Tennessee, native unrecognizable. One commented, "She don't look bad, she just look like a new person." Another wrote, "What in the witness protection?! I almost didn't recognize her."

Others suggested that the lack of recognition from the internet was likely due to the work of more surgery. "Whoever was her surgeon did a damn good job cause they completely changed her face. I didn't even recognize her until I saw the name. She was beautiful before but also beautiful now." A third shared, "She still messing with plastic surgery after all she went thru...smdh."

In 2023, the "V.S.O.P.' singer went under 13 different procedures in order to undo many of her previous plastic surgeries. She had a negative reaction to silicone and suffered life-threatening consequences from the surgical procedures.

Tracking her struggles, the performer created a show on Lifetime titled "K. Michelle: My Killer Body."

The 8-episode series "follows patients who desperately need help as well as K. Michelle ongoing personal story," according to the show's 'IMDb' description.

"She was one of the very first celebrities to come forward with her personal health struggles after silicone injections nearly took her life," a press release noted. "Now she helps men and women who are desperate to reverse plastic surgery procedures that threaten their lives. Each episode follows patients who desperately need help as well as K. Michelle's ongoing personal story."