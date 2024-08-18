Gypsy Rose Blanchard's baby daddy will not be officially confirmed until next year.

Blanchard and her estranged husband Ryan Anderson will do the DNA test to prove the paternity of her unborn baby when the baby girl is born in January 2025, TMZ reported, citing unnamed insiders connected to Anderson.

According to the sources, the exes decided to postpone paternity testing because it would be easier and much less expensive to do once the baby arrives.

Performing a DNA test on an unborn baby would cost Blanchard, 32, and Anderson $500 to $2,000, but this figure would be reduced to around $150 to $200 if done after the birth.

Blanchard has insisted that the father of her unborn child is her fiancé, Ken Urker.

But under Louisiana law, Anderson would be listed as the child's father on the birth certificate if his divorce from Blanchard isn't finalized by the time she gives birth.

They would need to present proof like a paternity test showing that Anderson isn't the father to avoid this.

Blanchard announced her pregnancy in July -- seven months after she was released from the Missouri prison where she served her sentence for her role in the 2015 killing of her mom Dee Dee.

In a video shared via her YouTube channel on July 9, the "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup" star said she was 11 weeks pregnant with her and Urker's first child together.

"Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025," she said in the video. "This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we're both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood."

However, speculation soon surfaced online that the father of Blanchard's baby may not be Urker but rather Anderson, to whom she was married when she was released in late December 2023.

In late March, Blanchard revealed via social media that she and Anderson -- with whom she tied the knot while in prison in July 2022 -- had called it quits.

She officially filed for divorce from Anderson and rekindled her romance with Urker in April.

Blanchard got into a relationship with Urker after becoming pen pals with him during her prison stay. However, they parted ways years before she was freed.

During an interview on "Good Morning America" last month, Blanchard insisted that "there was never any question of paternity" regarding her pregnancy and doubled down on her statement that Urker is the father of her unborn child.

"It was mid-March when I left Ryan. So, this is absolutely 100% Ken's baby," she said.

Blanchard made a similar declaration on social media when asked by online users about the timeline of her pregnancy.

"Left Ryan March 23rd had a period April 17th, made love with Ken and only him April 27, 28, 29, 30 and conceived on May 4th positive test on May 24th. KEN IS THE FATHER," Blanchard responded.