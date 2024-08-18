Al Pacino's original and signed "The Godfather II" contract has just hit the auctions, and it sold for a whole lot of money.

The contract dated May 12, 1972, was for his iconic role as Michael Corleone in the classic. The piece of movie history, recently sold at an RR Auction for $31,344, was drafted by Chal Productions and Francis Ford Coppola Productions "for the loan of [Pacino's] services as an actor."

It also shows the 84-year-old actor's signature at the bottom in black felt tip.

The winning bidder continues to remain anonymous, TMZ noted.

"The Godfather II," considered one of the best films of all time, marked a significant pay increase for the Oscar-winning actor, who earned $500,000 for the sequel, a huge jump from the $35,000 he was paid for the first film.

The contract also included a 10% share of the film's profits, leading to millions in earnings on the back end.

The film received nine Academy Awards nominations in 1975. It won Best Picture, Best Director for Coppola, Best Supporting Actor for Robert De Niro and Best Original Dramatic Score, among others. Pacino also received a nomination for Best Actor.

The four-time Golden Globe Award winner, who has a net worth of $120 million, went on to sign heftier contracts for his films. He was paid $5 million for "Godfather 3" and an average of $10 million per film after that, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Interestingly, he was reportedly paid $20 million for the 2019 crime-drama "The Irishman" -- over 3,900% more than his "Godfather 2" salary.

The "Scarface" actor starred alongside other big stars, De Niro and Joe Pesci, in the Martin Scorsese-directed flick.

Throughout his career, Pacino has starred in multiple iconic films, including "Scarface" (1983) and "Scent of a Woman" (1992), which earned him his first and only Oscar for Best Actor.

The veteran actor remains one of Hollywood's most respected and admired icons.