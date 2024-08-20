Mary J. Blige's fans are ready to fight for her after trolls accused her dressing too young for her age.

Having reigned in the spotlight for years, singer Mary J. Blige has a fan base whose loyalty cannot be questioned. This loyalty was recently put to the test in regards to a photo that the star posted on Instagram.

The 53-year-old posted the cover art for her new single, "Breathing" featuring Fabolous, on Instagram last Sunday stylishly clad in a leather two piece. The belted bodysuit-esq garment was pantless and armless. In her heels and striking up-do, the singer struck a pose in front of the Empire State Building.

"I do this in my sleep," Blige wrote in the post's caption. "It's nothing easy! New single Friday the 16th!"

RELATED: Death Row Records Alum Danny Boy Claims He Slept With Then 24-Year-Old Mary J. Blige At 16

However, rather than talk about the upcoming number, some haters flocked to the comments expressing how they think that the singer may be dressing below her years. One critic wrote "Mary going thru a midlife crisis." Another commented, "God knows I'm not age shaming and I live for Mary but auntie is too old for this look."

Yet, according to the 'Atlanta Black Star,' Blige's fans were ready to hop to the star's defense. They quickly began praising the artist's agelessness and beauty. One wrote, "If aging backwards was a person," while another follower posted, "Age is only a number U rock Mary."

In an interview with 'PEOPLE,' the New York native explained that "The story behind the track is what I'm doing finally, which is living, breathing, enjoying my life and celebrating the happiness and freedom I have that life brings. That's why it's called 'Breathing.' I finally get to exhale and inhale and then exhale and enjoy life, enjoy love."

She added how her next album's energy will be similar to the new single.

"The overall theme is enjoying life and understanding that, again, life is what inspires me, whether I take the good with the bad. I look at every lesson as a blessing and I understand that I'm not the only one on the earth going through things," she said.

RELATED: Flavor Flav Says Taylor Swift And Mary J. Blige Have Similar Writing Styles, MJB Responds

"I celebrate my triumph, and I work through my hard times. So, the album is going to be fun in that perspective. There'll be things that are real and serious, but you'll be able to dance to it or sing to it. There's a bunch of different things — ballads, world music. There's some good s**t on here," the 9x Grammy Award winner said.

Her full album is predicted to be released in October of this year.