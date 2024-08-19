'Boy Meets World' star Danielle Fishel has been diagnosed with cancer.

Fishel, who played Topanga Lawrence on the ABC sitcom, shared the news on the most recent episode of her podcast 'Pod Meets World,' which she hosts alongside two of her former 'Boy Meets World' co-stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle.

"I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer. It is very, very, very early. It's technically stage zero," Fishel said. "To be specific, just because I like too much information all the time, I was diagnosed with high-grade DCIS with micro-invasion."

The 43-year-old also urged listeners to visit the doctor.

"The only reason I caught this cancer when it is still stage zero is because the day I got my text message that my yearly mammogram had come up, I made the appointment," she explained. "The fact that I am good about going to my doctors' appointments when truthfully it would be so much easier with as busy as I am, with the 50 jobs I have and the two kids and a husband and a house, it would be so easy to say, 'I don't have time for that. I went to my mammogram last year, I was fine last year, I don't need to go again this year.' "

She added: "Instead, I was like, 'Yeah, it's time. Got to make that appointment.' And they found it so, so, so early that I'm going to be fine."

The decision to speak out on the platform was not one that the actress originally saw herself making, previously believing that if she ever met with this obstacle she would "suffer in silence." Instead, she has elected to strive to use her platform for good, encouraging others to be sure that they are taking care of themselves.

"If you have to find out you have cancer, find out when it's at stage zero if possible," she said.

"We love you, and you know that we've got you. Whatever you need, we're here," Friedle, 48, told Fishel. "You are going to be fine, and you might have some sucky days coming up, but we're here for you."

Fishel stated how she doesn't "have all the answers yet. I still have doctors I need to meet with, oncologists, radiation specialists, hormone therapists, all kinds of stuff that I have still in front of me to decide."