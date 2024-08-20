Big Lots is closing down more than 300 of its stores across the United States as it continues to struggle financially.

The American discount retail chain headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, said in a recent regulatory filing that it will shut down a total of 315 locations as part of its updated loan agreement. This is a stark increase from the 40 stores it initially planned to close down which it revealed during the company's earnings report in June.

CEO Bruce Thorn also previously said the company missed its sales goals as consumers continue to "pullback" on spending.

​In a statement to CNN, Big Lots said it is "taking decisive actions to operate efficiently and reviewing our store footprint on an ongoing basis to make sure we're best positioned to serve our customers and our business."

A spokesperson for the company added that a "majority" of its stores remain profitable, and the locations affected are the "underperforming stores."

Shares of Big Lots (BIG) are down over 84% for the year.

California is most affected by the Big Lots store closings with 75 locations shuttering. Meanwhile, Texas' 116 stores will all remain open.

Here's a list of confirmed Big Lots store closings, according to CBS News:

Alabama

1327 S. Brundidge Street, Troy

Arizona

1416 E Route 66, Flagstaff

17510 N 75th Avenue, Glendale

3630 W. Baseline Road, Laveen

2840 E Main Street, Suite 109, Mesa

6839 E Main Street, Mesa

24760 N Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria

2020 N 75th Avenue, Suite 40, Phoenix

230 E. Bell Road, Phoenix

4727 East Bell Road, Phoenix

2330 W Bethany Home Road, Phoenix

4835 E Ray Road, Phoenix

1260 Gail Gardner Way, Prescott

10220 N 90th Street, Scottsdale

940 E Baseline Road, Tempe

7025 E Tanque Verde Road, Tucson

4525 N Oracle Road, Tucson

3900 W Ina Road, Tucson

2520 S Harrison Road, Tucson

Arkansas

2999 N College Avenue, Fayetteville

California

1670 W Katella Avenue, Anaheim

6336 E Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim

2240 El Camino Real, Atascadero

1085 Bellevue Road, Atwater

1211 Olive Drive, Bakersfield

2621 Fashion Place, Bakersfield

1482 E 2nd Street, Beaumont

353 Carmen Drive, Camarillo

19331 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country

1611 E Hatch Road, Ste A, Ceres

1927 E 20th Street, Chico

12550 Central Avenue, Chino

2060 Monument Boulevard, Concord

740 N Main Street, Corona

5587 Sepulveda Boulevard, Culver City

912 County Line Road, Delano

1085 E Main Street, El Cajon

8539 Elk Grove Boulevard, Elk Grove

1500 Oliver Road, Fairfield

9500 Greenback Lane, Ste 22, Folsom

17575 Foothill Boulevard, Fontana

1986 Freedom Boulevard, Freedom

3520 W Shaw Avenue, Fresno

4895 E Kings Canyon Road, Fresno

7370 N Blackstone Avenue, Fresno

2900 W Rosecrans Avenue, Gardena

360 E 10th Street, Gilroy

1551 Sycamore Avenue, Hercules

42225 Jackson Street, Ste B, Indio

3003 W Manchester Boulevard, Inglewood

1020 W Imperial Highway, La Habra

6145 Lake Murray Boulevard, La Mesa

4484 Las Positas Road, Livermore

380 S Cherokee Lane, Lodi

1009 N H Street, Ste M, Lompoc

2238 N Bellflower Boulevard, Long Beach

951 W Pacheco Boulevard, Los Banos

1321 West Yosemite Avenue, Manteca

665 Fairfield Drive, Merced

111 Ranch Drive, Milpitas

27142 La Paz Road, Mission Viejo

3900 Sisk Road, Modesto

3615 Elkhorn Boulevard, North Highlands

1702 Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside

4430 Ontario Mills Parkway, Ontario

1875 Oro Dam Boulevard E, Oroville

6646 Clark Road, Paradise

47 Fair Lane, Placerville

30501 Avenida De Las Flores, Rancho Santa Margarita

810 Tri City Center, Redlands

2620 Canyon Springs Parkway, Riverside

565 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park

6630 Valley Hi Drive, Sacramento

8700 La Riviera Drive, Sacramento

370 Northridge Mall, Salinas

499 W Orange Show Road, San Bernardino

3735 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

1417 S Broadway, Santa Maria

568 W Main Street, Ste B, Santa Paula

2055 Mendocino Avenue, Santa Rosa

1189 Simi Town Center Way, Simi Valley

633 Sweetwater Road, Spring Valley

2720 Country Club Boulevard, Stockton

27411 Ynez Road, Temecula

955 Sepulveda Boulevard, Torrance

2681 N Tracy Boulevard, Tracy

1840 Countryside Drive, Turlock

225 Orchard Plaza, Ukiah

818 Alamo Drive, Vacaville

14790 La Paz Drive, Victorville

2525 S Mooney Boulevard, Visalia

13241 Whittier Boulevard, Whittier

52 W Court Street, Woodland

1320 Franklin Road, Yuba City

56865 29 Palms Highway, Yucca Valley

Colorado

6626 South Parker Road, Aurora

1990 South Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs

2975 New Center Point, Colorado Springs

5085 North Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs

2401 North Avenue, Suite 19b, Grand Junction

2628 11th Avenue, Greeley

8100 West Crestline Avenue, Unit B5, Littleton

2151 Main Street, Longmont

Connecticut

1470 Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester

56 Turnpike Square, Milford

3105 Berlin Turnpike, Newington

42 Town Street, Suite 1200, Norwich

1931 East Main Street, Torrington

650 Wolcott Street, Waterbury

40 Boston Post Road, Waterford

560 Windsor Avenue, Windsor

Florida

21697 State Road 7, Boca Raton

25191 Chamber Of Commerce Drive, Bonita Springs

901 N Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach

7381 52nd Place E, Bradenton

328 E Sugarland Highway, Clewiston

4847 Coconut Creek Parkway, Coconut Creek

2400 W International Speedway, Daytona Beach

34940 Emerald Coast Parkway, Destin

15271 McGregor Boulevard, Fort Myers

1761 E Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale

3921 Oakwood Boulevard, Hollywood

8265 W Flagler Street, Miami

5580 NW 167th Street, Miami Lakes

2882 Tamiami Trail E, Naples

700 Blanding Boulevard, Ste 1, Orange Park

11230 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

11672 E Colonial Drive, Orlando

1801 S Semoran Boulevard, Orlando

7067 W Broward Boulevard, Ste B, Plantation

1440 NE 23rd Street, Pompano Beach

11854 US Highway 19, Port Richey

511 N State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach

3750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota

2236 SE Federal Highway, Stuart

12601 Citrus Plaza Drive, Tampa

41306 US Highway 19 N, Tarpon Springs

Illinois

8148 S Cicero Avenue, Burbank

1699 River Oaks Drive, Calumet City

1139 W Broadway, Centralia

1608 N Larkin Avenue, Crest Hill

204 S Randall Road, Elgin

10850 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights

340 Summit Drive, Lockport

7233 W Dempster Street, Niles

17W714 W 22nd Street, Oakbrook Terrace

Indiana

138 W Hively Avenue, Elkhart

3958 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne

8401 Michigan Road, Indianapolis

2136 E Markland Avenue, Kokomo

2806 Frontage Road, Warsaw

Kansas

7533 State Avenue, Kansas City

2450 South 9th Street, Salina

Kentucky

1321 2nd Street, Henderson

1980 Pavilion Way, Lexington

4025 Poplar Level Road, Unit 102, Louisville

Louisiana

3161 E Texas Street, Bossier City

2354 S Range Avenue, Denham Springs

3557 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette

339 South Drive, Ste D, Natchitoches

Maine

1100 Brighton Avenue, Portland

Maryland

4420 Mitchelville Road, Bowie

6623 Governor Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie

3331 Corridor Marketplace, Laurel

21800 N Shangri La Drive, Unit 20, Lexington Park

11989 Reisterstown Road #A, Ste A, Reisterstown

Massachusetts

41 Pond Street, Ashland

400 Main Street, Dennis Port

178 N King Street, Northampton

179 Highland Avenue, Seekonk

1150A Union Street Extension, West Springfield

Michigan

750 Perry Avenue, Big Rapids

373 N Willowbrook Road, Coldwater

2353 N Park Drive, Holland

3669 E Grand River Avenue, Howell

4254 28th Street SE, Kentwood

5625 W Saginaw Highway, Unit 1, Lansing

32399 John R Road, Madison Heights

2020 Grand River Avenue, Okemos

1401 Spring Street, Petoskey

6207 S Westnedge Avenue, Portage

2850 Washtenaw Avenue, Ypsilanti

Minnesota

2614 Bridge Avenue, Albert Lea

Missouri

4201 S Noland Road, Independence

3225 Missouri Boulevard, Jefferson City

13637 Washington Street, Kansas City

1417 N Belt Highway, Saint Joseph

4433 Lemay Ferry Road, Saint Louis

4930 Christy Boulevard, Ste 2, Saint Louis

Montana

1200 10th Avenue S, Great Falls

2930 Prospect Avenue, Helena

New Hampshire

216 Washington Street, Claremont

Nevada

1601 W Craig Road, N Las Vegas

New Jersey

471 Green Street, Woodbridge

New York

2276 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo

698 S Ogden Street, Buffalo

4406 State Route 5 & 20, Ste 129, Canandaigua

260 Voice Road, Carle Place

231 Centereach Mall, Centereach

2309 N Triphammer Road, Ithaca

4645 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

316 Cornelia Street, Plattsburgh

43 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie

751 Upper Glen Street, Ste 2, Queensbury

North Carolina

8215 University City Boulevard, Ste E, Charlotte

9535 S Boulevard, Ste C, Charlotte

2000 Avondale Drive, Ste E, Durham

3420 Southwest Durham Drive, Durham

822 E Main Street, Jefferson

1515 Garner Station Boulevard, Raleigh

6540 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh

Ohio

11372 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati

9690 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati

359 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton

1520 N Clinton Street, Defiance

1170 Indiana Avenue, Saint Marys

410 E Perkins Avenue, Sandusky

4925 Jackman Road, Ste 15, Toledo

7779 Tylersville Road, West Chester

Oregon

2000 14th Avenue SE, Albany

18565 SW Tualatin Valley Highway, Beaverton

1960 Echo Hollow Road, Eugene

304 NE Agness Avenue, Grants Pass

2083 NE Burnside Road, Gresham

2121 Newmark Street, North Bend

16074 SE McLoughlin Boulevard, Ste 8, Portland

2025 Lancaster Drive NE, Salem

Pennsylvania

713 E Baltimore Avenue, Clifton Heights

2820 Gracy Center Way, Coraopolis

201 West Lincoln Highway, Exton

345 Scarlet Road, Ste 22, Kennett Square

199 Franklin Mills Boulevard, Philadelphia

2980 Whiteford Road, York

South Carolina

1016 Pine Log Road, Aiken

1841 J A Cochran Bypass, Ste A, Chester

1937 Wilson Road, Newberry

South Dakota

1617 Eglin Street, Rapid City

Tennessee

209 S Royal Oaks Boulevard, Ste 206, Franklin

2301 Gallatin Pike N, Madison

1410 S 1st Street, Union City

Utah

702 E State Road, American Fork

1030 North Main Street, Layton

1617 North Main Street, Logan

5516 South 900 East, Murray

Vermont

1400 US Route 302, Berlin

303 US Route 4 E, Rutland

Virginia

590 Branchlands Boulevard, Charlottesville

736 Warrenton Road, Unit 102, Fredericksburg

2110 Wards Road, Lynchburg

7743 Sudley Road, Manassas

5900 E Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk

8533 Midlothian Turnpike, North Chesterfield

1650 General Booth Boulevard, Ste 200, Virginia Beach

14603 Telegraph Road, Woodbridge

Washington

1650 Birchwood Avenue, Bellingham

14907 4th Avenue SW, Burien

17307 SE 272nd Street, Covington

6727 Evergreen Way, Everett

1301 W Meeker Street, Kent

1515 Marvin Road NE, Lacey

5401 100th Street SW, Ste 102, Lakewood

5710 196th Street SW, Lynnwood

2815 Capital Mall Drive SW, Olympia

1940 E 1st Street, Port Angeles

3399 Bethel Road SE, Port Orchard

120 31st Avenue SE, Puyallup

14215 SE Petrovitsky Road, Renton

1743 George Washington Way, Richland

9612 N Newport Highway, Spokane

1414 72nd Street, Tacoma

2100B SE 164th Avenue, Ste E, Vancouver

151 Easy Way, Wenatchee

Wisconsin

616 W Johnson Street, Fond du Lac

3960 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse

N78W14511 Appleton Avenue, Menomonee Falls

5415 Washington Avenue, Mount Pleasant

699 S Green Bay Road, Neenah

3426 Kohler Memorial Drive, Sheboygan

1690 S Main Street, West Bend

Wyoming

3501 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne

Big Lots currently has 1,389 stores nationwide. The closures will affect about a quarter of its locations.