Big Lots Stores Closing: List Of Locations Shutting Down Across 36 States
Big Lots is closing down more than 300 of its stores across the United States as it continues to struggle financially.
The American discount retail chain headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, said in a recent regulatory filing that it will shut down a total of 315 locations as part of its updated loan agreement. This is a stark increase from the 40 stores it initially planned to close down which it revealed during the company's earnings report in June.
CEO Bruce Thorn also previously said the company missed its sales goals as consumers continue to "pullback" on spending.
In a statement to CNN, Big Lots said it is "taking decisive actions to operate efficiently and reviewing our store footprint on an ongoing basis to make sure we're best positioned to serve our customers and our business."
A spokesperson for the company added that a "majority" of its stores remain profitable, and the locations affected are the "underperforming stores."
Shares of Big Lots (BIG) are down over 84% for the year.
California is most affected by the Big Lots store closings with 75 locations shuttering. Meanwhile, Texas' 116 stores will all remain open.
Here's a list of confirmed Big Lots store closings, according to CBS News:
Alabama
- 1327 S. Brundidge Street, Troy
Arizona
- 1416 E Route 66, Flagstaff
- 17510 N 75th Avenue, Glendale
- 3630 W. Baseline Road, Laveen
- 2840 E Main Street, Suite 109, Mesa
- 6839 E Main Street, Mesa
- 24760 N Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria
- 2020 N 75th Avenue, Suite 40, Phoenix
- 230 E. Bell Road, Phoenix
- 4727 East Bell Road, Phoenix
- 2330 W Bethany Home Road, Phoenix
- 4835 E Ray Road, Phoenix
- 1260 Gail Gardner Way, Prescott
- 10220 N 90th Street, Scottsdale
- 940 E Baseline Road, Tempe
- 7025 E Tanque Verde Road, Tucson
- 4525 N Oracle Road, Tucson
- 3900 W Ina Road, Tucson
- 2520 S Harrison Road, Tucson
Arkansas
- 2999 N College Avenue, Fayetteville
California
- 1670 W Katella Avenue, Anaheim
- 6336 E Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim
- 2240 El Camino Real, Atascadero
- 1085 Bellevue Road, Atwater
- 1211 Olive Drive, Bakersfield
- 2621 Fashion Place, Bakersfield
- 1482 E 2nd Street, Beaumont
- 353 Carmen Drive, Camarillo
- 19331 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country
- 1611 E Hatch Road, Ste A, Ceres
- 1927 E 20th Street, Chico
- 12550 Central Avenue, Chino
- 2060 Monument Boulevard, Concord
- 740 N Main Street, Corona
- 5587 Sepulveda Boulevard, Culver City
- 912 County Line Road, Delano
- 1085 E Main Street, El Cajon
- 8539 Elk Grove Boulevard, Elk Grove
- 1500 Oliver Road, Fairfield
- 9500 Greenback Lane, Ste 22, Folsom
- 17575 Foothill Boulevard, Fontana
- 1986 Freedom Boulevard, Freedom
- 3520 W Shaw Avenue, Fresno
- 4895 E Kings Canyon Road, Fresno
- 7370 N Blackstone Avenue, Fresno
- 2900 W Rosecrans Avenue, Gardena
- 360 E 10th Street, Gilroy
- 1551 Sycamore Avenue, Hercules
- 42225 Jackson Street, Ste B, Indio
- 3003 W Manchester Boulevard, Inglewood
- 1020 W Imperial Highway, La Habra
- 6145 Lake Murray Boulevard, La Mesa
- 4484 Las Positas Road, Livermore
- 380 S Cherokee Lane, Lodi
- 1009 N H Street, Ste M, Lompoc
- 2238 N Bellflower Boulevard, Long Beach
- 951 W Pacheco Boulevard, Los Banos
- 1321 West Yosemite Avenue, Manteca
- 665 Fairfield Drive, Merced
- 111 Ranch Drive, Milpitas
- 27142 La Paz Road, Mission Viejo
- 3900 Sisk Road, Modesto
- 3615 Elkhorn Boulevard, North Highlands
- 1702 Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside
- 4430 Ontario Mills Parkway, Ontario
- 1875 Oro Dam Boulevard E, Oroville
- 6646 Clark Road, Paradise
- 47 Fair Lane, Placerville
- 30501 Avenida De Las Flores, Rancho Santa Margarita
- 810 Tri City Center, Redlands
- 2620 Canyon Springs Parkway, Riverside
- 565 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park
- 6630 Valley Hi Drive, Sacramento
- 8700 La Riviera Drive, Sacramento
- 370 Northridge Mall, Salinas
- 499 W Orange Show Road, San Bernardino
- 3735 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
- 1417 S Broadway, Santa Maria
- 568 W Main Street, Ste B, Santa Paula
- 2055 Mendocino Avenue, Santa Rosa
- 1189 Simi Town Center Way, Simi Valley
- 633 Sweetwater Road, Spring Valley
- 2720 Country Club Boulevard, Stockton
- 27411 Ynez Road, Temecula
- 955 Sepulveda Boulevard, Torrance
- 2681 N Tracy Boulevard, Tracy
- 1840 Countryside Drive, Turlock
- 225 Orchard Plaza, Ukiah
- 818 Alamo Drive, Vacaville
- 14790 La Paz Drive, Victorville
- 2525 S Mooney Boulevard, Visalia
- 13241 Whittier Boulevard, Whittier
- 52 W Court Street, Woodland
- 1320 Franklin Road, Yuba City
- 56865 29 Palms Highway, Yucca Valley
Colorado
- 6626 South Parker Road, Aurora
- 1990 South Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs
- 2975 New Center Point, Colorado Springs
- 5085 North Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs
- 2401 North Avenue, Suite 19b, Grand Junction
- 2628 11th Avenue, Greeley
- 8100 West Crestline Avenue, Unit B5, Littleton
- 2151 Main Street, Longmont
Connecticut
- 1470 Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester
- 56 Turnpike Square, Milford
- 3105 Berlin Turnpike, Newington
- 42 Town Street, Suite 1200, Norwich
- 1931 East Main Street, Torrington
- 650 Wolcott Street, Waterbury
- 40 Boston Post Road, Waterford
- 560 Windsor Avenue, Windsor
Florida
- 21697 State Road 7, Boca Raton
- 25191 Chamber Of Commerce Drive, Bonita Springs
- 901 N Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach
- 7381 52nd Place E, Bradenton
- 328 E Sugarland Highway, Clewiston
- 4847 Coconut Creek Parkway, Coconut Creek
- 2400 W International Speedway, Daytona Beach
- 34940 Emerald Coast Parkway, Destin
- 15271 McGregor Boulevard, Fort Myers
- 1761 E Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale
- 3921 Oakwood Boulevard, Hollywood
- 8265 W Flagler Street, Miami
- 5580 NW 167th Street, Miami Lakes
- 2882 Tamiami Trail E, Naples
- 700 Blanding Boulevard, Ste 1, Orange Park
- 11230 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando
- 11672 E Colonial Drive, Orlando
- 1801 S Semoran Boulevard, Orlando
- 7067 W Broward Boulevard, Ste B, Plantation
- 1440 NE 23rd Street, Pompano Beach
- 11854 US Highway 19, Port Richey
- 511 N State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach
- 3750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota
- 2236 SE Federal Highway, Stuart
- 12601 Citrus Plaza Drive, Tampa
- 41306 US Highway 19 N, Tarpon Springs
Illinois
- 8148 S Cicero Avenue, Burbank
- 1699 River Oaks Drive, Calumet City
- 1139 W Broadway, Centralia
- 1608 N Larkin Avenue, Crest Hill
- 204 S Randall Road, Elgin
- 10850 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights
- 340 Summit Drive, Lockport
- 7233 W Dempster Street, Niles
- 17W714 W 22nd Street, Oakbrook Terrace
Indiana
- 138 W Hively Avenue, Elkhart
- 3958 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne
- 8401 Michigan Road, Indianapolis
- 2136 E Markland Avenue, Kokomo
- 2806 Frontage Road, Warsaw
Kansas
- 7533 State Avenue, Kansas City
- 2450 South 9th Street, Salina
Kentucky
- 1321 2nd Street, Henderson
- 1980 Pavilion Way, Lexington
- 4025 Poplar Level Road, Unit 102, Louisville
Louisiana
- 3161 E Texas Street, Bossier City
- 2354 S Range Avenue, Denham Springs
- 3557 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette
- 339 South Drive, Ste D, Natchitoches
Maine
- 1100 Brighton Avenue, Portland
Maryland
- 4420 Mitchelville Road, Bowie
- 6623 Governor Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie
- 3331 Corridor Marketplace, Laurel
- 21800 N Shangri La Drive, Unit 20, Lexington Park
- 11989 Reisterstown Road #A, Ste A, Reisterstown
Massachusetts
- 41 Pond Street, Ashland
- 400 Main Street, Dennis Port
- 178 N King Street, Northampton
- 179 Highland Avenue, Seekonk
- 1150A Union Street Extension, West Springfield
Michigan
- 750 Perry Avenue, Big Rapids
- 373 N Willowbrook Road, Coldwater
- 2353 N Park Drive, Holland
- 3669 E Grand River Avenue, Howell
- 4254 28th Street SE, Kentwood
- 5625 W Saginaw Highway, Unit 1, Lansing
- 32399 John R Road, Madison Heights
- 2020 Grand River Avenue, Okemos
- 1401 Spring Street, Petoskey
- 6207 S Westnedge Avenue, Portage
- 2850 Washtenaw Avenue, Ypsilanti
Minnesota
- 2614 Bridge Avenue, Albert Lea
Missouri
- 4201 S Noland Road, Independence
- 3225 Missouri Boulevard, Jefferson City
- 13637 Washington Street, Kansas City
- 1417 N Belt Highway, Saint Joseph
- 4433 Lemay Ferry Road, Saint Louis
- 4930 Christy Boulevard, Ste 2, Saint Louis
Montana
- 1200 10th Avenue S, Great Falls
- 2930 Prospect Avenue, Helena
PHOTO
New Hampshire
- 216 Washington Street, Claremont
Nevada
- 1601 W Craig Road, N Las Vegas
New Jersey
- 471 Green Street, Woodbridge
New York
- 2276 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo
- 698 S Ogden Street, Buffalo
- 4406 State Route 5 & 20, Ste 129, Canandaigua
- 260 Voice Road, Carle Place
- 231 Centereach Mall, Centereach
- 2309 N Triphammer Road, Ithaca
- 4645 Commercial Drive, New Hartford
- 316 Cornelia Street, Plattsburgh
- 43 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie
- 751 Upper Glen Street, Ste 2, Queensbury
North Carolina
- 8215 University City Boulevard, Ste E, Charlotte
- 9535 S Boulevard, Ste C, Charlotte
- 2000 Avondale Drive, Ste E, Durham
- 3420 Southwest Durham Drive, Durham
- 822 E Main Street, Jefferson
- 1515 Garner Station Boulevard, Raleigh
- 6540 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh
Ohio
- 11372 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati
- 9690 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati
- 359 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton
- 1520 N Clinton Street, Defiance
- 1170 Indiana Avenue, Saint Marys
- 410 E Perkins Avenue, Sandusky
- 4925 Jackman Road, Ste 15, Toledo
- 7779 Tylersville Road, West Chester
Oregon
- 2000 14th Avenue SE, Albany
- 18565 SW Tualatin Valley Highway, Beaverton
- 1960 Echo Hollow Road, Eugene
- 304 NE Agness Avenue, Grants Pass
- 2083 NE Burnside Road, Gresham
- 2121 Newmark Street, North Bend
- 16074 SE McLoughlin Boulevard, Ste 8, Portland
- 2025 Lancaster Drive NE, Salem
Pennsylvania
- 713 E Baltimore Avenue, Clifton Heights
- 2820 Gracy Center Way, Coraopolis
- 201 West Lincoln Highway, Exton
- 345 Scarlet Road, Ste 22, Kennett Square
- 199 Franklin Mills Boulevard, Philadelphia
- 2980 Whiteford Road, York
South Carolina
- 1016 Pine Log Road, Aiken
- 1841 J A Cochran Bypass, Ste A, Chester
- 1937 Wilson Road, Newberry
South Dakota
- 1617 Eglin Street, Rapid City
Tennessee
- 209 S Royal Oaks Boulevard, Ste 206, Franklin
- 2301 Gallatin Pike N, Madison
- 1410 S 1st Street, Union City
Utah
- 702 E State Road, American Fork
- 1030 North Main Street, Layton
- 1617 North Main Street, Logan
- 5516 South 900 East, Murray
Vermont
- 1400 US Route 302, Berlin
- 303 US Route 4 E, Rutland
Virginia
- 590 Branchlands Boulevard, Charlottesville
- 736 Warrenton Road, Unit 102, Fredericksburg
- 2110 Wards Road, Lynchburg
- 7743 Sudley Road, Manassas
- 5900 E Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk
- 8533 Midlothian Turnpike, North Chesterfield
- 1650 General Booth Boulevard, Ste 200, Virginia Beach
- 14603 Telegraph Road, Woodbridge
Washington
- 1650 Birchwood Avenue, Bellingham
- 14907 4th Avenue SW, Burien
- 17307 SE 272nd Street, Covington
- 6727 Evergreen Way, Everett
- 1301 W Meeker Street, Kent
- 1515 Marvin Road NE, Lacey
- 5401 100th Street SW, Ste 102, Lakewood
- 5710 196th Street SW, Lynnwood
- 2815 Capital Mall Drive SW, Olympia
- 1940 E 1st Street, Port Angeles
- 3399 Bethel Road SE, Port Orchard
- 120 31st Avenue SE, Puyallup
- 14215 SE Petrovitsky Road, Renton
- 1743 George Washington Way, Richland
- 9612 N Newport Highway, Spokane
- 1414 72nd Street, Tacoma
- 2100B SE 164th Avenue, Ste E, Vancouver
- 151 Easy Way, Wenatchee
Wisconsin
- 616 W Johnson Street, Fond du Lac
- 3960 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse
- N78W14511 Appleton Avenue, Menomonee Falls
- 5415 Washington Avenue, Mount Pleasant
- 699 S Green Bay Road, Neenah
- 3426 Kohler Memorial Drive, Sheboygan
- 1690 S Main Street, West Bend
Wyoming
- 3501 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne
Big Lots currently has 1,389 stores nationwide. The closures will affect about a quarter of its locations.