An alleged video of Andy Cohen inviting Brandi Glanville to watch him have sex with Kate Chastain has surfaced -- months after the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum accused her former boss of sexual harassment.

On Tuesday, The U.S. Sun published the damning video message, which Cohen allegedly sent to Glanville while at a Bravo event in June 2022.

In the video, the Bravo head honcho could be seen holding a drink and slurring his words as he and the "Below Deck" star spoke to the camera.

"Brandi, we have something to tell you," Cohen began, before Chastain chimed in to address her pal, "Hey b***h!"

"We are f**king tonight, and we're gonna talk about you the whole time," Cohen continued, to which Chastain added, "So essentially a threesome."

Cohen then proceeded to invite Glanville to watch them engage in sexual activity via FaceTime.

"Actually, if you're around in like 90 minutes or two hours, do you wanna watch us on Facetime?" the Bravo exec said, laughing.

Chastain confirmed that she was "cool" with the idea.

The video ended with Cohen moving his eyebrows up and down and saying, "Love you, Brandi!" as he raised his glass to the camera.

Glanville claimed to the U.S. Sun that Cohen sent her the video via text while she was in a "work environment" in 2022.

"I was so mortified and embarrassed," the reality star said. "Like, does this guy think I'd f**k my boss to get a job? Because that's what it sounded like."

Glanville alleged that the video message wasn't the "first explicit text message or email" she received from Cohen, but it was "the worst one," and it has since "taken a toll" on her.

"I feel like lesser than. I feel like I'm expendable," Glanville said of how she felt after receiving the alleged video.

She continued, "I feel like, because of my more desperate money situation, he thinks that he can do and say whatever he wants to me, and I'm not gonna rock the boat or tell on him because I need him more than he needs me."

Glanville also explained her vulgar response to Cohen's video at the time, which read: "Oh my god my two favorite people!!!! I love that c**k Trust me you're going to want me there if you're having sex I have a magic p***y."

The TV star said that despite feeling "mortified," she felt that she had to "match Andy's energy" so she wouldn't get fired from the show.

Glanville's allegations against Cohen first made headlines in February when her lawyers sent a scathing letter about her ex-boss to NBC, Shed Media, and Warner Bros.

In the letter, obtained by Page Six, she alleged that the "Watch What Happens Live" host sent her a video in which he "boasted" that he wanted to "sleep with another Bravo star" while "thinking" of Glanville and demanded that she watch them have sex via FaceTime.

The letter emphasized that Cohen had "complete and total control over her career" at the time and described the purported video as "an extraordinary abuse of power."

Shortly after the news broke, Cohen apologized to Glanville publicly via X, formerly Twitter, and claimed that it was meant to be a joke.

"The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi," Cohen wrote. "It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi's response clearly communicated she was in on the joke."

He continued, "That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize."

A Bravo spokesperson later told Page Six that Cohen was cleared in an "outside investigation" into Glanville and fellow "Housewife" Leah McSweeney's claims against him.