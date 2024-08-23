Portuguese soccer sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has set a new YouTube milestone by reaching one million subscribers in just 90 minutes after launching his channel.

Ronaldo revealed his new channel on Wednesday through his social media platforms, celebrating with his signature "Sui" phrase, which translates to "yes" in Portuguese.

"The wait is over," the 39-year-old announced on Instagram, X, and Facebook. "My YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey."

Later that day, Ronaldo shared a video showcasing a Gold Creator Award plaque, which YouTube presents to creators who achieve a million subscribers.

He also received a Silver Creator Award for 100,000 subscribers and a Diamond Creator Award for reaching 10 million subscribers.

Ronaldo's YouTube channel had amassed 21.2 million subscribers, with 12 videos posted within the first 24 hours. The videos include content featuring his family, travels, and highlights from his soccer career.

As of Thursday, a total of 19 videos, including 7 of which were reels and 12 of which are traditional videos.

As the most-followed individual on social media, Ronaldo boasts over 900 million total followers across various platforms, including 636 million on Instagram, 170 million on Facebook, and 112.6 million on X.

Ronaldo quickly surpassed Argentina soccer captain Lionel Messi, whose subscriber count sits at 2.31 million, per 'ESPN.'

The athlete's YouTube subscriber count is still behind that of Mr. Beast, who boasts 331 million subscribers — the most followers — on the video platform.