At the Notting Hill Carnival's opening day in London, at least three individuals were stabbed, with one still in critical condition, according to the police.

The London Metropolitan Police Service reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that three stabbing incidents occurred. Among the victims was a 32-year-old woman, currently hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

A 32-year-old woman who was stabbed at Carnival yesterday remains in a critical condition in hospital.



We are appealing for anyone with information about further violence that may take place today to come forward.



Below is a message from DAC Ade Adelekan.

A 29-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were also stabbed; the 29-year-old is in stable condition, while the 24-year-old's status was still pending at the time of the update.

"Hundreds of thousands of people came to Notting Hill Carnival today to enjoy a fantastic celebration. Our officers have been on duty working to keep them safe as part of a very carefully planned policing operation," a force spokesperson said. "Regrettably, a minority came to commit crime and engage in violence."

15 police officers were attacked when the situation escalated, though none were seriously hurt.

Police made 90 arrests on various charges.

Ten individuals were detained for assaulting emergency personnel, 18 for carrying a weapon, four for sexual offenses, one for theft, four for robbery, six for assault, one for public order violations, eight for intent to distribute drugs, and 30 for drug possession, including four arrests related to nitrous oxide.

Before the event, police had authorized the removal of face coverings used to hide identities, warning that refusal could lead to arrest.

A section 60 order, providing officers with additional search powers, will be in force in the Carnival area until 2am.



A section 60 order, providing officers with additional search powers, will be in force in the Carnival area until 2am.

A section 60AA order is also in force, providing officers with the power to order the removal of face coverings being used to conceal a person's identity.

The Notting Hill Carnival draws hundreds of thousands annually to west London for two days of one of the world's largest celebrations of Caribbean music and culture.

The event began in 1958 when Trinidadian activist Claudia Jones organized a gathering to unite the community after racist attacks on Black residents in Notting Hill.

What started in 1964 with a few Trinidadian steel bands has evolved into a massive street party featuring colorful floats, calypso dancers in elaborate costumes, nearly 20 steel bands, and more than two dozen sound systems.