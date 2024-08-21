Taylor Swift met with the victims of the stabbing attack backstage at the Eras Tour.

A few short weeks ago, a thoughtless attack took place at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, U.K.. A 17-year-old broke into the dance class, murdered 3 children, injured 8 children, and injured 2 adults, per 'Billboard.'

While nothing could ever make up for the loss of life at the class — a two-hour event called "Taylor Swift Yoga and Dance Workshop" — Swift met with the surviving members of the dance class back stage at her Eras Tour in London, 'PEOPLE' reported.

According to 'ABC News,' the event was for kids between 6 and 11 years old, per a post on the organizer's Instagram page.

The meaningful moment was captured by one of the mothers who created a montage on TikTok of the experience. It included several pictures of the meet and greet. In the caption, Sami Foster wrote, "You drew stars around my scars...The biggest thank you to @TaylorSwift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all. Thank you for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always." Hope and Autumn are Foster's two daughters who were at the dance class.

Swifites came together to raise money for the families that had lost children. 22,000 Swifites, the singer's dedicated fanbase name, raised over $426,000 for those mourning the loss of their children.

"The horror of yesterday's attack is washing over me continuously and I'm just completely in shock," the 34-year-old wrote. "These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

King Charles also shared a statement: "We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack."

Prince William and Kate Middleton similarly shared, "As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through. Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most."

Three lives, Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, died during the attack. The children were aged 6, 7, and 9, respectively. The murderer has been charged with ten counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

Swift is scheduled to perform the final stop of her European leg Tuesday at Wembley Stadium.