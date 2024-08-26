'KDKA' meteorologist Ray Petellin began filming his daughter Elizabeth on her first day of kindergarten up until this year as a high school senior. He couldn't have known he was creating a time capsule that would touch millions.

Thirteen years, thirteen interviews, and a lifetime of memories captured in just a few minutes during the first day of school was shared on social media and has taken it by storm.

Prepare to grab a tissue as you see Elizabeth grow up into a beautiful young woman right before our very eyes.

I interviewed my daughter every first day of school since kindergarten. The last one is now done, since she is a senior. 🥹.

The video had many parents to young children on X, formerly called Twitter, to express their sentiments about how they want to start doing something similar with their little ones.

One user on X said, "This is awesome and makes me totally want to do this for my daughter. She's starting a daycare in a couple weeks. Should I start with that?"

Another user wrote, "Just dropped my son off for his first day of Kindergarten last week, and I know I'm going to blink and he'll be a senior. Being a parent is the most wonderfully painful thing in the world."