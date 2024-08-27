Former President Donald Trump was almost taken out by Mike Tyson long before he had a chance to get into the White House.

An alleged threatening altercation took place between the two men, according to Tim O'Brien's book "TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald" (2005). The author, according to 'Atlanta Black Star,' recounted an alleged situation when Tyson threatened Trump for having an affair with his then-wife Robin Givens.

Tyson approached the real estate mogul plainly asking, "Could I ask you, are you f****** my wife?" When Trump asked him to repeat the question, Tyson reportedly replied, "Are you f****** my wife? Everyone's telling me that you're f***** my wife."

At the time of the alleged confrontation, Robin Givens appeared in 'Vogue' wearing a Trump-brand hat. The photo reportedly led to rumors regarding a suspected affair between the two. Trump, 78, quickly told the boxing legend that the rumors were nothing more than gossip.

"Mike, let me tell you something: I never even thought about it. And I heard those rumors and they're disgusting. In fact, I called you a couple of times to tell you that I heard those rumors and it pisses me off. And I never, ever even thought about it. She's your wife, she's with you, she's loyal to you, and it's total bull****," the businessman reportedly told Tyson.

"Now, if I froze, I'm dead, you would have zero chance. Here's the heavyweight champion of the world, and he's a solid piece of f****** armor," Trump reportedly told O'Brien.

While allegations of Givens and Trump's affair have been settled as rumors, Tyson described his relationship with 'The Apprentice' star during the peak of his career.

He shared on an episode of "The Pivot" podcast in 2022, "Well he promoted like 18 of my fights, all right and so how can I not know him well? You know your promoter, he promotes you, he's taking pictures with you during the holidays, runs the show with you for what, six weeks taking pictures doing all kind of [things] front of the hotel, and he's just some guy like us that became president."

Givens, 59, began dating "Iron Mike" in 1987. The 'Boomerang' star claimed Tyson was physically abusive before they tied the knot in February 1988. Tyson stated that he was "severely traumatized by that relationship," in his memoir "Undisputed Truth: My Autobiography" (2014).

The actress — who appeared with Tyson in a Diet Pepsi commercial and 'Life' magazine's cover in July 1988 — joined Tyson for a joint interview on '20/20' in September 1988. The New York native told interviewer Barbara Walters her relationship with Tyson was "torture, pure hell, worse than anything I could possibly imagine" because of his volatile temper.

The pair was only married for a year, divorcing on Valentine's Day in 1989.