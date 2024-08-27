Bronny James may just have subtly confirmed that he's dating Parker Whitfield.

Two weeks after being spotted with his rumored girlfriend at the Paris Olympics 2024, the 19-year-old son of LeBron and Savannah James left a sweet comment under one of Whitfield's recent Instagram posts.

"She's so pretty," read Bronny's comment, according to the Daily Mail.

The post, which was shared on Whitfield's private Instagram account on Aug. 20, featured three photos of the Spelman College student rocking a black satin crop top and jeans.

Social media users expressed their approval of the Los Angeles Lakers player and Whitfield's rumored budding romance in the comments section of The Jasmine Brand's post about the pair.

"She is beautiful. Nice couple if true," one person commented.

"Not surprised. They were in Paris [chillin'] together. They'd make a great couple if this is true..." another wrote.

"Approved," a third user quipped. "Her mom and dad are solid."

"Good!! He got away from the snowbunny!!" a fourth comment read, seemingly referring to the blonde girl Bronny took to his high school senior prom as his date back in May.

Many also praised Whitfield for her beauty, saying she inherited her parents' good looks.

"She is in fact 'so pretty,'" one Instagram user agreed. "Those genes worked OVERTIME!! Both parents are '90s legends."

"Gosh, she is gorgeous just like her mother," another commented.

Parker is the daughter of actress-director Salli Richardson-Whitfield and actor Dondré T. Whitfield.

Richardson-Whitfield starred in films such as "A Low Down Dirty Shame" and "I Am Legend" and made appearances in TV series such as "House" and "Criminal Minds."

Dondré has been nominated for three Emmy awards and starred in numerous projects, including "Queen Sugar," "Eureka," "All My Children," and "Beauty Shop."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2002, also share a younger son named Dre.

According to People, Bronny and Parker both studied at Sierra Canyon School in California.

However, they were not romantically linked until this month when they were seen together at the Paris Olympics.

Who Is Bronny James’ Rumored Girlfriend? All About Parker Whitfield https://t.co/zvpivEjtvD — People (@people) August 26, 2024

Bronny and Parker sat side-by-side in the stands as they watched Team USA's men's basketball team -- which his father was a part of -- face Brazil in the quarterfinals on Aug. 6.

The two teens were also spotted in photos and videos sitting courtside together during another game the following day.

They were joined by Bronny's brother Bryce and his girlfriend, Sadie Johnson.

Later that night, Bronny and Parker held hands as they took a stroll in Paris, as seen in footage shared online.