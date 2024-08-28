The remains of the man who went missing at Hilton Head have been discovered nearby.

Stanley Kotowski, who was visiting Hilton Head Island with his family, was last seen on August 16th in South Carolina around South Sea Pines Drive.

Now, his remains have been found, according to 'NBC 10.'

On Monday, officials were alerted of suspicious activity taking place in the area. As they interrogated the people there, authorities discovered the remains of an adult man underneath a house. The remains were identified as Kotowski.

A press release, issued by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, explained that his body was found at approximately 3:30 p.m by a security officer who says they smelled something foul. A coroner examination to "determine the manner of death" is scheduled for Tuesday.

When Kotowski, 60, first went missing, multiple resources were used to search for the Massachusetts man, including "K9s, helicopters, drones, boats, and foot patrol."

When Kotowski left his house for the last time, he reportedly left all of his personal belongings behind. He did not take his phone or his wallet with him, and left the home shoeless.

His wife, Jackie, explained that he had been acting strange. She explained, "He just walked out the door. He had really bad insomnia for about a month. He doesn't have dementia. His anxiety just kept getting worse and worse and worse, and he started to get a little paranoid."

It is currently not known how Kotowski came to be found under the house's crawlspace. His death is currently under investigation.