Fans on social media are dragging Jermaine Dupri for a casual video he posted called, "Just my thoughts," which some argue he simply has "no idea" what he's talking about.

While taking a walk on Thursday morning, the respected record producer decided to share his thoughts on current Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris — who is also the current standing Vice President.

In the video, which lasted just under three minutes, Dupri explained that while getting his "five miles in," he wanted to reflect on the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC). Although Durpi admitted that the convention was amazing, he also believes Harris is facing "a pretty difficult job."

"I asked her, 'As the Vice President, why [don't they] let her talk when Biden seems like he needs someone to speak up for him?' " the 'So So Def' boss asked. "I thought that's what the role of the Vice President was — was to help the president. And basically, she kinda let me know that her hands was tied. They didn't really allow her to be a voice like that, in that space."

Just my thoughts pic.twitter.com/tvgl2zfDYz — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) August 22, 2024

"Tonight," Dupri began, referencing the last night of the convention, "I wanna see how she — if she even touches on this. Because if she doesn't touch on it, that's the question that I feel like the people that have mixed decisions about voting for her — this is the top question that they have. This is what the Republicans are saying," he explained.

The 51-year-old concluded: "She can't really say her hands was tied. But she does have to step into that space. This is something I do believe."

Fans, who appeared to be largely pro-Harris, didn't take his "confused" feedback well, accusing him of not understanding how branches of government work. "It's sad that a Canadian understands your politics more than you do. And to record yourself on top of it, embarrassing," one fan responded on Twitter, now X.

"Sir, do you know how government works? Cause you seem very confused on who does what? Please borrow a middle schooler's us history book so that you can learn what the 3 branches of government do," a second user poked at the rapper.

"Maybe don't try to have substantive conversations while you're out for your morning walk. Wait until you can breathe good and more oxygen is getting to your brain and you aren't worried about tripping over a curb. The Vice President is a support for the president, not THE president," a third penned.

According to 'Atlanta Black Star,' Dupri jumped into a live with journalist and 'TV One' commentator Roland Martin who offered him a full breakdown of the government, and Durpi clarified his question.

"That is not my stance. I'm not part of that," he clarified in reference to Black men who are against Harris.