D.L. Hughley gave a strong and passionate speech — as well as an apology — at the 2024 Democratic National Convention Thursday night.

After laying out some jabs against Kamala Harris' controversial opponent, Republican nominee Donald Trump, he laid out what many would call an impactful speech where he admitted he stands corrected regarding the 59-year-old female Democrat.

"Now of course, Trump is saying that Kamala isn't Black. I guarantee you this... Kamala's been Black a lot longer than Trump's been a Republican," Hughley said, opening his strong speech.

"And... if he keeps sliding in the polls the way he is, the only way he can keep Kamala out of the White House is if he buys it and refuses to rent it to her," the actor said to the cheering, laughing crowd.

He then turned his attention to his endorsement for the candidate, saying he believes in her ability to perform. "I believe in Kamala Harris," he stated boldly. "She has the vision, the experience, and the strength to lead our nation as the 47th President of the United States."

The comedian — who currently is host of his eponymous radio show, 'The D.L. Hughley Show' — revealed that a while back, the potential 47th president invited him into her home and invited him to do research on her past work. At this point, he realized he had misjudged her based on inaccurate information.

"I was wrong," Hughley admitted, humbly. "And I am so very glad I was wrong... because Kamala — you give me hope for the future." That said, he walks it like he talks it — as his social media page is riddled with celebrations of accomplishments made by the Dems.

Documenting the Democratic National Convention (DNC), the 61-year-old celebrated their packed crowds, deemed the Obamas an "undeniable power couple," and added a repost of Tim Walz's emotional son who was moved to tears during his father's acceptance speech.

Kamala Harris announced Tim Walz as a running mate early August, citing him as "the kind of person who makes people feel like they belong and inspires them to dream big," while standing alongside him in Philadelphia.

The Democratic National Convention was held from August 19 through August 22 in Chicago. Delegates virtually nominated both Harris and Walz during the first week of August.