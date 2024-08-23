Gus Walz became so emotional he was moved to tears, as he was filled with inspiration following his father, Tim Walz's speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. While many felt warmth in the moment, Ann Coulter remained cold.

In a now-deleted tweet, political commentator Coulter — known for her controversially conservative sentiments — took to Twitter to mock Gus Walz, the special needs son of the Kamala Harris' Democratic VP pick.

As many were touched by the 17-year-old's tears, Coulter reposted the emotional reaction Gus had to his father's acceptance speech with the cold hard jab: "Talk about weird." Fans were flabbergasted by the mockery of Gus, who has a non-verbal learning disorder and ADHD.

Did Tim Walz seriously just crush Ann Coulter for making fun of his son? 💥 pic.twitter.com/qlGsew1LGG — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) August 22, 2024

"Talk about why your fiances keep leaving you," an account that looked like Tim Walz's allegedly responded on Twitter. The now-deleted tweet, which included a photo of the personal life section of Coulter's Wikipedia, alleged that she's been "engaged several times, but she has never married and has no children."

Although the tweet has been seen millions of times, readers' context on the app informed viewers that the tweet was fake, and was not sent from the Minnesota governor's verified account.

Nevertheless, fans took jabs of their own. One even went so far as to post a video response, which has since received over 500,000 reactions. "Coulter has always been ghastly, in acts, mind, spirit, and appearance," one fan replied. "Imagine you loaded the dishwasher wrong and Ann Coulter was your wife," a second joked.

In a video response posted by a fan who was covering the convention, Elizabeth Booker Houston clapped back with a vengeance, adding to the caption: "Somebody tag Ann Coulter so she can get this smoke," in her TikTok video.

In the emotional moment, Gus stood up and put his hand over his heart and mouthed: "That's my dad," per 'The Guardian.' The statement came after Tim said, "Hope, Gus, and Gwen, you are my entire world and I love you."

Kamala Harris announced Tim Walz as a running mate early August, citing him as "the kind of person who makes people feel like they belong and inspires them to dream big," while standing alongside him in Philadelphia.

Tim Walz, 60, who has been married to Gwen Walz since 1994 after meeting when they were both high school teachers, are parents to two children; Gus and Hope.

"My kids keep me humble," Walz said, per 'ABC 7.'