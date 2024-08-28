Police in New Jersey report that a Florida man brandished a steak knife and attacked another diner during a heated dispute over spilled wine at a restaurant.

Dramatic footage of the altercation, which was captured on video from inside celebrity chef David Burke's Red Horse restaurant, showed a manager attempting to de-escalate the spat between two adjacent tables last Thursday.

A man in a white shirt, who was later injured, provocatively remarks to the other group, "You shouldn't be doing medication and drinking martinis." He continues to taunt them, saying, "Slow down on the old spirits, people."

A woman from the other table tries to defuse the situation, explaining it was an accident. The man in white responds, motioning to his companion, "An accident is why there's wine all over her back."

As the argument intensifies, the man in white confronts a diner at the neighboring table, questioning, "You got a knife in your hand?" The other diner, who is dressed in blue, then stands up before lunging at the man with a knife in hand.

The man in blue is quickly subdued and falls to the ground as other patrons rush to intervene, with some calling for police assistance.

The Rumson Police Department identified the aggressor in blue as 75-year-old David Gulley from Palm Beach Shores, Florida. He is charged with aggravated assault, illegal possession of a weapon, making threats, disorderly conduct, and simple assault. Gulley has been released from custody.

Additionally, the man in white sustained a cut to his finger but declined medical treatment.

The steakhouse is ran by New Jersey native and renowned chef David Burke. The restauranteur, who praised his staff on how they handled the melee, according to 'News 12,' has won numerous elite culinary awards. Burke, 62, has also been a recurring guest on Bravo's "Top Chef."