Sean Kingston and his mother seemed eager to avoid any interaction after their recent court appearance.

On Friday, August 23, the two were seen quickly exiting a federal courtroom in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Sean Kingston's driver helped the 34-year-old "Beautiful Girls" singer into a black Cadillac Escalade, while his mother, Janice Turner, shouted "Bye!" and rushed to a four-door Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, flipping off reporters before getting in.

Earlier that day, Sean Kingston, real name Kisean Anderson, and his mother were arraigned in federal court. They pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. They requested a jury trial, and their attorney, Robert "Bob" Rosenblatt, began the discovery process.

Prosecutors allege that they "unjustly enriched themselves by falsely representing that they had executed bank wire or other monetary payment transfers as payment for vehicles, jewelry, and other goods."

If convicted, they could each face up to 20 years in prison for their involvement in a $1 million fraud scheme.

In addition to the federal charges, Sean Kingston and his mother also face state charges in Broward County, Florida, for allegedly conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, and identity theft. The investigation is being led by the U.S. Secret Service and the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Their attorney stated that they have pleaded not guilty to the state charges. Sean Kingston has waived his right to appear in court for the arraignment, so he will not be attending the Monday hearing.