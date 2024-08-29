Scotty McCreery had a concertgoer kicked out of his show after seeing him allegedly hit a woman in the audience.

McCreery -- who won "American Idol" Season 10 in 2011 -- was performing on stage at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo, Colorado, Saturday when he witnessed the alleged altercation.

In a now-viral, fan-taken video shared on Facebook, McCreery could be seen pausing his performance of his track "It Matters To Her" to call out the unidentified man who allegedly struck the female concertgoer.

"Hey, hey, right here, right here, that's a lady you just hit, sir," the country music star said as he pointed to someone in the crowd. "Absolutely not, you just hit the lady."

McCreery then called on concert security to escort the alleged attacker out of the venue.

"Police? Security? Is she OK? Get the heck out of here," he said in the footage.

"On God's green earth. At a Scotty McCreery show? What are you doing?" he continued as he waited for the security guards to approach the area he pointed at. "Y'all let the cop know who hit the lady. That's absolutely unacceptable."

McCreery later asked the guards, "We got 'em? We good down there?"

Before continuing his show, he addressed the alleged attacker one more time, saying, "Whoever you are, that's the definition of a coward, hitting a lady. Get the heck out of here."

Jessica Rosario, the concertgoer who shared the viral video, confirmed to People that McCreery had just started to sing "It Matters To Her" when he "noticed a man who allegedly hit a female."

The singer immediately "stopped the show and had him removed by security," she told the outlet.

McCreery and his team have not released a statement on the incident.

It is unclear if the man was arrested or charged in the alleged altercation.

The identities of the man and the woman involved have not been disclosed.

Olga Robak, director of communications with The Colorado Department of Agriculture, told the outlet, "We can confirm that an incident took place at the Scotty McCreery concert where a man assaulted a woman and the performer stopped the show."

Colorado State Fair security assisted with crowd control during McCreery's show, according to the official.

Robak provided no further details, citing an ongoing investigation.

Colorado State Fair Security has requested that any footage of or information about the alleged incident be sent to csf.security@state.co.us.