T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris have been keeping some big family news under wraps — until now.

The "King of the South" and his wife have quietly welcomed two grandchildren into their family, with another on the way.

The revelation came during an interview on Atlanta's Hot 107.9 where T.I., born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., and Grand Hustle artist Young Dro were promoting their new song, "Thank God," featuring Kirk Franklin.

During the chat, T.I. shared that his son Domani, 23, recently became a first-time father and homeowner, both milestones that had gone unnoticed by the public.

"It's great to have them doing their own thing out of my house," the 43-year-old said, noting how his kids now appreciate the importance of "taking care of they stuff." He added with pride, "And he just became a father. So I got two grandchildren."

In October 2023, Tiny's mother, Dianne Cottle-Pope, shared a photo of a woman with her newborn daughter after a cesarean section, captioning it, "Another Great Creation!!! Welcome to the world #greatgrandbaby."

Observers noticed a resemblance to the "Whatever You Like" rapper and the Xscape singer's youngest daughter, Heiress, but no one asked which of the Harris children was the new parent.

During the same interview, T.I. revealed another surprise.

"I got a grandson on the way. King's bout to have a son," he announced. He humorously teased his son King, saying, "I'mma make this the greatest gangsta of all time. I will raise this child to torture you the way you tortured me."

King, 20, known for his tough persona, had a public altercation with his dad at an Atlanta Falcons game last year, an incident T.I. later described as a bear hug that ended with a headlock.

Earlier this year, the 3x Grammy Award winner explained on 'The Willie D Live Show' that King's persona is just that — a persona — and that he isn't involved in any illegal activities. By August, fans noticed signs that King was maturing, possibly due to his impending fatherhood.

T.I. and Tiny, 49, are parents to a blended family, including children Zonnique, 28, Messiah, 23, Domani, 22, Deyjah, 22, King, 19, Major, 16, and Heiress, 8.