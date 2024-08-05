T.I. Arrested At Airport After Mistaken Identity For A Baltimore Suspect Who Has The Same Name
Rapper T.I. was arrested on mistaken identity Sunday night.
According to 'TMZ,' the hip-hop artist was apprehended at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport after a warrant was issued for another man named Clifford Harris. T.I.'s real name is also Clifford Harris, but the real suspect was wanted in Baltimore, Maryland.
The Baltimore suspect is wanted for involvement in violent behavior toward a woman and stalking in June. The outlet also reported his alleged crimes may involve a gun.
The "Whatever You Like" rapper was taken from the airport to Clayton County Jail. "Since the warrant was issued out of state, the arrest triggered an automatic extradition hearing," 'TMZ' reported.
Steve Sadow, the Atlanta, Georgia, native's attorney, told the outlet the 46-year-old was released within 2 hours of his arrest after a phone call to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. A judge dismissed the extradition order after review.
As of this writing, T.I. has not publicly commented on the arrest.
T.I. is married to Tameka Dianne Cottle-Harris, known professionally by her nickname Tiny, of R&B group Xscape. They are the parents of 7 children: Zonnique, Messiah, Domani, Deyjah, King, Major and Heiress.