Jennifer Meyer got all blinged up as she announced her engagement to billionaire Geoffrey Ogunlesi.

The jewelry designer made the announcement on her Instagram account on Saturday, showing off her huge diamond engagement ring.

"YES!!!" she captioned the post together with a black heart emoji and an infinite symbol. She included a photo of her wrapped in the arms of the 33-year-old billionaire.

Meyer, 47, is the ex-wife of the original "Spider-Man" actor, Tobey Maguire. The couple were married from 2007 to 2020 and share two kids: Ruby, 17, and Otis, 5, Page Six reported.

Who Is Geoffrey Ogunlesi?

Geoffrey is the son of Nigerian billionaire Adebayo Ogunlesi -- the chairman, CEO and co-founder of Global Infrastructure Partners, a private equity firm, according to Forbes.

Before establishing his company, Adebayo spent 23 years in the investment banking unit at Credit Suisse. He was also an attorney at Cravath, Swaine & Moore in New York.

According to Forbes, Adebayo Ogunlesi's net worth is $1.7 billion.

Geoffrey is also a CEO and founder of his own company, Ogunlesi Group, an entertainment and music management firm, Page Six reported.

Before founding his own company, he was an Artists and Repertoire consultant for 300 Entertainment for eight years, from 2014 to 2022. He also worked in the same position for Warner Music Group the year before, the outlet said.

No details about the music mogul's net worth are currently available.

The Amherst College graduate reportedly designed the huge emerald-cut diamond engagement ring for his new fiancée. Per Page Six, Ogunlesi surprised Meyer with the proposal, which the jeweler also confirmed in a comment on her post.

"Total surprise," she wrote in a response to a fan's comment about the bling.

Meyer and Ogunlesi have been dating since 2023 and made their red carpet debut in November of the same year.