Yolanda Hadid and her boyfriend Joseph Jingoli are engaged after six years of dating.

Architectural Digest broke the engagement news Thursday when it called Jingoli Hadid's "fiancé" in a piece about the couple's Texas home.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum, 60, confirmed to People on the same day that she and Jingoli got engaged after he proposed to her during a trip to Holland in 2022.

Fans have likely seen Jingoli in the numerous photos Hadid has shared of him over the years.

For those unfamiliar with Hadid's longtime beau, here are some facts about Jingoli.

1. He heads a construction firm and founded a nonprofit that helps young people in recovery

He is the CEO of Jingoli, a construction and development business that his family has run for five generations.

According to its website, the company has worked on projects in industrial, power, healthcare, gaming, education and government sectors.

Jingoli also founded The F.A.R.M. Team, or the Facilitating Active Recovery Mission, which provides young people in recovery with "mentoring and skill-building opportunities, partial tuition assistance for those successfully working a recovery program, [and] unique farm experiences that help build community," according to its website.

2. He started dating Hadid in 2018

Hadid and Jingoli began dating in 2018 after meeting on the Pennsylvania farm the Dutch model bought and moved into the year before.

Hadid previously revealed that she met Jingoli not long after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband David Foster in October 2017.

Recalling their first meeting, the TV personality said in a 2018 interview with People, "I really started focusing. I made a love spiral and wrote down exactly everything that was important to me in a man and he magically just rang the doorbell at the farm."

Hadid, who was diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in 2012, shared she was drawn to Jingoli due to their shared "appreciation for life."

"When you meet somebody that thought he was going to die, like I felt I was gonna die, you have a whole new appreciation for life and you kind of share that, so that's really already a common bond that we have," she explained. "To live in the moment, enjoy every day, and not wait. Why take it slow? Let's just go for it and have a great time."

3. He makes Hadid swoon with his romantic gestures

According to AD, Jingoli brought Hadid, who is a horse lover and rider, to a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas, for one of their first dates.

"That trip was really my first introduction to Texas," Hadid told the magazine.

She added, "We went straight to Fort Worth, where there was a huge horse show with hundreds and hundreds of real, authentic cowboys. It was like being dropped right into a Western movie."

4. He's all over Hadid's Instagram page

Hadid's Instagram page, where she's followed by more than 3.7 million people, is filled with posts about her beau and their adventures together.

In September 2022, the former reality star uploaded snaps of her and Jingoli sharing a kiss and posing on their bikes on a picturesque bridge during a trip to her home country, the Netherlands.

Later that year, she also shared a sweet photo of them smiling as Jingoli embraces her, along with the caption: "Thank you for making me smile through it all."

Hadid also marked Jingoli's birthdays with sweet tributes on social media. For his birthday in 2021, she posted an image that showed her taking a picture of him leaning against a pillar.

"Happy birthday my love, cheers to another journey around the sun," she captioned the snap. "I pray that each day Love, Health and Happiness will come your way!"

She continued, "Thank you for showing me the true meaning of love and partnership... My life and my world are better with you in it, You are the light in my eyes."

5. He has met Gigi and Bella Hadid

According to Page Six, Bella met her mom's beau when Yolanda brought him as her date to a 2019 birthday bash thrown by the model's then-boyfriend, The Weeknd.

"It looked like it was Bella's first time meeting him. She shook his hand. It seemed very formal," an unnamed eyewitness told the outlet at the time.

Jingoli has since been photographed several more times with Yolanda and her daughters in New York City.

He was also present at the first birthday of Gigi and Zayn Malik's daughter, Khai, in 2021.

Yolanda shares Bella, Gigi, and son Anwar with her first husband, Mohamed Hadid.