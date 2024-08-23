Singer Ashanti has recently welcomed her first baby, a son, and she couldn't be happier.

Ashanti and her husband Nelly haven't stopped smiling since their reconciliation, and are now sharing joy following the birth of their son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, on July 18. The singer sat down with 'Entertainment Tonight' where she explained details on the birth and the story behind her newborn's name.

"I have to say this off the start — I feel like an amazing mom right now, because I'm running on time, he's fed, changed, in the car, sleeping, and we are on time," the new mom shared.

"I am so freaking happy," she laughed. "I had zero doubts that you were gonna be an absolute superhero of a mom," the host responded.

The host inquired about the inspiration behind the baby's name, and Ashanti was excited to share. "His dad named him with a lot of pride, we were going back and forth for a long time!" the 43-year-old laughed. "He was very adamant, he was like, 'This is what I want, I love this!' "

"Kenkaide is my dad's name — and obviously my dad has only girls. So Nelly was just like, 'I think that would be really really dope.' And this was all his idea," the former Murder Inc. Records songstress explained. She also elaborated on the baby's first name, detailing that Kareem means "generous, kind, noble, dignified, bountiful, and having dignity."

"Just having all of us in the delivery room and seeing his face for the first time — I cried. It was just so emotional and so spiritual. Kind of having a vision of this moment for so long... I always wanted children, I always wanted to get married. I didn't know that I was going to spin the block and be with my ex from a long time ago," the New York native expressed.

The excited new mother explained that Nelly, real name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., had to fly in at the last minute due to her baby's early delivery.

Ashanti and Nelly, 49, dated on and off in the early 2000's before rekindling their romance in 2023. The two appear blissfully happy, getting engaged and tying the knot in December of last year. The singer laughs that she's "no longer in charge" since giving birth.

"This little boy has my entire soul wrapped around his finger," the "Rain on Me" singer said. "It's an incredible feeling."