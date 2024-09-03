Gypsy Rose Blanchard is enjoying what's left of the summer sun with boyfriend Ken Urker months before she's due to give birth.

The pregnant celebrity took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share photos of her enjoying time off on the beach. The 33-year-old wore a red bathing suit with matching red lipstick, her baby bump not visibly showing.

In one Instagram Story, she is seen sitting behind Urker in a kayak. The post was accompanied by the caption, "Kayaking with Ken."

She also shared two images of her rocking the same red suit, with the shore blurred behind her. It was captioned with a smiling face with sunglasses emoji.

In the comments, Blanchard confirmed that she enjoyed the weekend out with her boyfriend.

"I had a wonderful time this weekend at the lake with my family and Ken," she wrote.

In July, Blanchard announced she was expecting her first baby with Urker. While she admitted the pregnancy was not planned, she clarified that they are "very excited."

She added that her due date is set in January 2025.

The mom-to-be was previously married to Ryan Anderson, who she wed while she was in prison for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Shortly after leaving prison, she filed for divorce from her husband of three years.

Previous reports suggested that the online personality was not sure who the real father of her child was: Urker or Anderson?

However, in an interview with "Good Morning America" in July, she ended all speculation by saying she was sure the baby was her current boyfriend's.

In a separate social media post, she also detailed when she believes she conceived.

"Left Ryan March 23rd had a period April 17th, made love with Ken and only him April 27, 28, 29, 30 and conceived on May 4th positive test on May 24th. Ken is the father," she shared.

Within a month, Blanchard said she had rekindled her old flame with Urker, whom she was engaged to in 2018.

Blanchard served seven years in prison for pleading guilty to second-degree murder of her mother. She was granted parole in September 2023 and was released from Missouri's Chillicothe Correctional Center in December.