Kristin Cavallari got candid about her love life, including some bedroom secrets in a recent episode of her podcast.

On this week's episode of "Let's Be Honest," the TV personality was joined by her boyfriend Mark Estes in a game of "Truth or Drink." The 24-year-old influencer started off "strong" and hot with a burning question about sex -- specifically if she's ever "faked an orgasm."

The "Laguna Beach" star, 37, denied ever doing that and threw the question back at Estes, who revealed, "You're the best sex I ever had for sure."

The mom of three was surprised by the revelation but admitted that her boyfriend, who is 13 years younger, was also her best sex.

"Yeah, you are," she said, adding that she is "so wildly attracted" to her boyfriend.

"I just think we have really hot sex."

Who is Kristin Cavallari's Boyfriend Mark Estes?

Estes became popular through social media where he has 225,000 followers on Instagram and 151,000 on TikTok.

He is also part of Montana Boyz, a TikTok group that has 987,000 followers and 18.4 million likes on the platform and 481,000 followers on Instagram.

Estes is based in Montana and Nashville and is known for his personal fitness challenges, according to his Instagram.

He attended Montana State University and Montana Tech where he both played football. People reported that he played six seasons for the Orediggers.

Cavallari said the influencer has met her three kids with ex-husband Jay Cutler -- 11-year-old Camden, 9-year-old Jaxon and 8-year-old Saylor -- and they are "so excited about him."

Cavallari and Estes met through social media, when the latter DMed the reality TV star. It didn't take long before they made the relationship official on Instagram in February 2024.