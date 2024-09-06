Rich Homie Quan's girlfriend found him unresponsive on the couch and foaming at the mouth before he was declared dead Thursday, according to newly released audio from her 911 call.

In a copy of the emergency call, obtained by TMZ, the Atlanta-based rapper's girlfriend Amber Williams told a dispatcher that Rich Homie Quan had fallen asleep in the living room at their Atlanta home the night before but hadn't woken up by Thursday morning.

Williams explained that she thought he was still sleeping so she placed a blanket over him before taking her child to school.

However, when she checked on him again after returning home, Williams noticed that her partner wasn't breathing and did not have a heartbeat.

"I just checked on him again because he never got up. I don't feel a heartbeat. I don't see him breathing," she said. "I turn him over, I see he kind of foamed at the mouth.

The dispatcher then asked Williams to lay Rich Homie Quan on his back on the floor and remove anything under his head.

Emergency responders soon arrived at their home and later pronounced Rich Homie Quan dead at the scene. He was 34.

An official cause of death for the "Type of Way" rapper -- real name Dequantes Devontay Lamar -- has not been announced.

However, prominent social media figure Thugger Daily claimed on X, formerly Twitter, that Rich Homie Quan may have died due to a possible overdose.

Thugger Daily cited two unnamed "good sources" in his posts but admitted that "nothing [is] 100% confirmed yet."

Hearing Rich Homie Quan passed away today due to a possible OD....



Please don't be true. — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) September 5, 2024

Enstarz could not independently verify this claim.

After news of his death made headlines, Rich Homie Quan's cryptic final Instagram post gained attention online.

The post uploaded Monday featured two photos of the rapper and the caption: "Vision clear even through the BS."