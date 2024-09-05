Rich Homie Quan, who died on Sept. 5 in his Atlanta, Georgia, home at 34 years old, was called to be a star witness in the YSL RICO trial before his shocking death.

The late rapper was set to testify at Young Thug's ongoing trial after prosecutors subpoenaed the rapper to take the stand as a witness, according to 'VIBE.'

"Rich Homie Quan has officially been subpoenaed by the State in the Young Thug case," Twitter account ThuggerDaily posted on May 15, which included the subpoena signed by Fulton County Lieutenant Investigator Justin French.

"He is expected to take the stand in the upcoming few weeks. Just to be clear – this does NOT mean he cooperated or will cooperate," the post added.

Rich Homie Quan has officially been subpoenaed by the State in the Young Thug case.



He is expected to take the stand in the upcoming few weeks. Just to be clear - this does NOT mean he cooperated or will cooperate. pic.twitter.com/Ug7VI1meOX — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) May 15, 2024

"Multiple good sources have confirmed to me Quan did give a police statement back in the day," the account, who is the self-proclaimed "most reliable Young Thug & YSL Rico court case updates page," wrote in a follow up tweet. "We're gonna see it in court."

Rich Homie Quan, who was apart of rap duo Rich Gang with Young Thug, 33, is one of multiple celebs who have been tied to the Young Slime Life (YSL) RICO trial in some form.

Nearly 700 witnesses, per the media outlet, was initially named by the prosecution to testify. That number has since decreased to around 200, including Lil Wayne and Gunna, who were not required to take the stand.

The 'Los Angeles Times' reported Gunna was arrested in May 2022 as part of a RICO case against the YSL gang. He was released from jail in December 2022 after entering a negotiated guilty plea on a racketeering conspiracy charge.

Days before Rich Homie Quan's death, the rapper also responded to Lil Woody's recent testimony in the ongoing YSL RICO trial.

In a new interview, Rich Homie Quan accused Lil Woody of "exaggerating" and "embellishing" a story. Woody -- born Kenneth Copeland -- who previously worked with Young Thug in the past, claimed responsibility for a shooting that happened at a barbershop owned by Rich Homie Quan's father. The incident that occurred years ago had recently resurfaced due to Woody's recent statements while on the courtroom stand.

Rich Homie Quan said in the interview, "the barbershop did get shot up, it wasn't like what he said it was. The same day the barbershop got shot up, it was back up and running, so it couldn't have been like what he said it was."

Rich Homie Quan's comments hinted that those familiar with the situation were aware of the actual facts before Lil Woody's courtroom revelations.

During the trial, according to 'Hip Hop DX,' Young Thug was seen laughing in court after he was asked by a witness about his alleged issues with Rich Homie Quan.

Afterwards, Lil Woody confirmed with Judge Paige Reese Whitaker that he wouldn't face any charges before detailing his involvement in the 2014 shooting, explaining that he and an associate named "Threat" targeted the barbershop as part of an ongoing dispute.

According to 'Billboard,' "Prosecutors had hoped the former YSL member would help them make these RICO charges stick, however, his testimony has turned an already tumultuous trial into even more of a circus. The prosecution tried to ask him again if YSL was a gang to which Woody replied, 'And it still ain't a gang.'"

Rich Homie Quan's family told 'TMZ' they are shattered and heartbroken by his sudden death. No cause of death has been reported for the "Type of Way" emcee, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, but they are desperately searching for answers.