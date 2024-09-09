Selena Gomez has addressed recent speculation about her relationship with boyfriend Benny Blanco.

Last month, the 32-year-old singer-actress was spotted with what appeared to be an engagement ring on her left ring finger. This sighting led to rumors that the 36-year-old record producer had proposed.

However, in a fresh interview with Vanity Fair published Monday, Gomez addressed these rumors. She emphasized the importance of a strong bond over societal expectations.

"We always make sure we're protecting what we have, but there's no rules," she said when asked about the engagement rumors. "I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself."

The "Who Says" hitmaker's statement comes months after Blanco admitted in a May interview with Howard Stern that he was already looking forward to settling down with Gomez. When Stern predicted wedding bells in the couple's future, Blanco responded, "You and me both."

Speculation increased when Gomez posted an image on her Instagram Story last month. The selfie with Blanco featured a heart emoji placed over her ring finger.

However, many were left confused when Gomez showed up at the "Only Murders in the Building" Season 4 premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 22 sans an engagement ring, as per E! News.

While the couple's plans for marriage remain open-ended, the "Love You Like a Love Song" songstress made it clear how important Blanco has become in her life.

"I've never been loved this way. He's just been a light. A complete light in my life," she told Vanity Fair. "He's my best friend. I love telling him everything."

The timeline of Gomez and Blanco's relationship is not publicly known, but Gomez first confirmed their relationship in December 2023. People reported that she liked fan account posts of her and Blanco and commented, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

