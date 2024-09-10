Collin Gosselin has alleged that his mother, former TLC star Kate Gosselin, used to zip-tie his hands and feet and lock him in the basement when he was a child.

According to an explosive interview with 'The Sun,' Collin alleges serious physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his mother.

Collin Gosselin was one of the eight children in the popular TLC series 'Jon & Kate Plus 8,' which ran from 2007 through 2017.

Per the outlet, Jon Gosselin, Collin's father, reportedly believed his son's abuse allegations. He was not aware, however, of the alleged abuse at the time.

Following the divorce of Jon and Kate in December 2009 after 10 years of marriage, Jon did not have custody of the children. Once he got custody of Hannah, he reportedly learned about the existence of the room which is still there today.

Furthermore, when the family's house was sold, the room was still in existence and the new owners inquired about it. Jon, 47, remembered the new owners asking, "Why is there a room in the basement with a bed and a lock on the outside?"

"My mother at many, many times, and most of the time became physically aggressive, verbally, very abusive with the things she would say," the now 20-year-old alleged. "And obviously that carries over to the emotional side of things where a young child doesn't know any better, so it was a very, very emotionally abusive relationship. And when my mother would put me in that room multiple times, she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt locked the door, turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me."

Kate, 49, has declared her innocence, claiming through her attorney that "she did what she did to protect herself and her family," citing Collin's reported history of psychiatric troubles – which Collin says are unfounded with medical records to prove it.

Collin Gosselin starred in the TLC reality series alongside his parents, Jon and Kate, and his seven siblings.

During its run, the series became the most watched show of that evening including broadcast television and one of the network's highest-rated programs.

In 2009, Jon and Kate divorced, and the series' final episode aired in November 2009. The series, later renamed 'Kate Plus 8' on June 6, 2010, focused on Kate as a divorced mother raising the children. Jon appeared less frequently.