Just one day before his death, TikTok star Caleb Graves expressed concerns about the heat leading up to the 2024 Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon.

Graves, known for his Disney-related content and lighthearted posts, candidly shared his worries in a TikTok video on September 7, a day before the race.

In the video, Graves admitted he was "marginally worried" about running in the Southern California heat, which he described as a "beast" of its own.

Despite growing up down south and being familiar with hot weather, he noted the unique challenge posed by the heat and UV exposure in the Golden State. "I know what heat is like," he said, referencing his Texas upbringing. "But the UV exposure with the heat in Southern California is its own kind of beast."

Graves also shared a troubling personal experience with heat exhaustion just a day before, when he took his dog for a walk in the afternoon. "I was outside for like, 20 minutes, walking my dog... it was hot, but I felt fine. And I came in, and then like, 10 minutes after I got back in, I just passed out, just fell asleep, no control over my body."

He attributed the episode to heat exhaustion, recalling it had only happened to him once before.

"Heat exhaustion is a condition that happens when your body overheats," with symptoms that "may include heavy sweating and a rapid pulse. Heat exhaustion is one of three heat-related illnesses, with heat cramps being the mildest and heatstroke being the most serious," the Mayo Clinic defines. "Causes of heat illness include exposure to high temperatures, particularly when there is also high humidity, and strenuous physical activity. Without prompt treatment, heat exhaustion can lead to heatstroke, a life-threatening condition."

Despite his concerns, Graves hoped the early morning start time of the marathon would help him avoid any serious issues. "I really hope I get through the race tomorrow morning," he said. "The fact that it's early will help me out because it's not cute to... lose control of your body and just fall asleep like that."

Graves collapsed after crossing the finish line of the race and later died at the hospital.