Dave Grohl jokingly called his spouse Jordyn Blum his "future ex-wife" on the night they met -- years before he announced he became a father to a child born "outside" of their marriage.

The Foo Fighters frontman recalled the night he met his wife -- whom he married in 2003 -- in a 2007 interview with Q magazine.

According to Grohl, he was at Sunset Marquis whiskey bar in Los Angeles in 2001 with his late bandmate Taylor Hawkins when he was introduced to Blum.

Grohl said his first thought after meeting the former model, whom he described as a "looker," was that he had no chance with her.

"I've got Vans trainers on, no socks, dirty shorts and a dirty T-shirt, surrounded by beautiful Hollywood," the former Nirvana drummer recalled.

By the end of the night, Grohl had hit it off with Blum and even referred to her as his "future ex-wife."

"So I'm just having some drinks and acting like a jacka*s," Grohl shared.

"And by the end of the night I was p*ssed and I'm staring at her going, 'You're my future ex-wife,'" he added. "So she gave me her number: 'Jordyn, your future ex-wife.'"

Grohl and Blum tied the knot two years later and welcomed three daughters -- Violet Maye, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10 -- over the course of their 21-year marriage.

However, on Tuesday, Grohl shocked fans when he confessed on Instagram that he cheated on Blum and fathered a daughter with another woman.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," Grohl wrote. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."

The musician went on to say that he is trying to repair his marriage to Blum and his relationship with their three children.

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he wrote. "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

Grohl's two oldest daughters have since deactivated their social media pages.