'Bridgerton' fans are happily sipping fresh tea following Netflix's casting announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Australian actress Yerin Ha will play the love interest of the second Bridgerton brother, Benedict.

Ha may be best known for her role as Kwan Ha in 'Halo,' the film based on the popular series of video games. Soon she can be seen on the silver screen in 'Dune: Prophecy,' a prequel series to the 'Dune' films.

Much of the eagerly-awaited fourth season of 'Bridgerton' will center on the romance between Ha's Sophie Baek and Luke Thompson's character, Benedict Bridgerton.

Your Sophie has finally arrived. Please welcome Yerin Ha to Bridgerton Season 4! pic.twitter.com/sHZMZIPhTD — Netflix (@netflix) September 11, 2024

Readers of the original Julia Quinn book series will notice the on-screen name change for the book's Sophie Beckett.

Show creator Jess Brownell asked Ha about Korean last names beginning with B to honor the Australian actress' Korean heritage.

"A name is the first bit of identity that you share with the world, and that's why changing a name can be so powerful," Ha says. "To make Sophie's name fit someone who looks like me is really empowering."

"It's a really nice way for me to feel like the role is fit for me, rather than me having to fit a certain mold," Ha continued in her interview for Netflix's fan-dedicated site, Tudum. "It's amazing what it can do just in a psychological sense. So it means a lot that Jess did that for me."

Brownell wasn't the only show member to ease Ha's transition into the tight-knit cast. She admitted that entering a hit show in its fourth season was "nerve-wracking," but found, "I was stressing over nothing because everybody has truly welcomed me with open arms."

She was greeted with kind text messages from cast-mates, and even handmade gifts -- a crocheted bookmark from Claudia Jessie, a.k.a. Eloise Bridgerton. "I feel so fortunate and grateful to be part of such a family," Ha said.

The addition of Yerin Ha and Sophie Baek to 'Bridgerton' will have to tide fans over now. The fourth season is rumored to begin filming this fall, but new episodes are unlikely to arrive before 2026.