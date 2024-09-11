Taylor Swift looked like she had a blast during Karol G's performance at the MTV Video Music Awards Wednesday night.

When the Colombian singer, 33, graced the VMAs stage with a performance of her latest single, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido," Swift, 34, was captured on camera enjoying the moment.

In a clip shared by Pop Base on X, formerly Twitter, the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker is seen standing from her seat when Karol G approached her. Swift then shows off some dance moves, using her outfit's long train as her prop.

Taylor Swift and Karol G dancing together at the #VMAs. https://t.co/vpzAjoD2Ce — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 12, 2024

Taylor's gesture was quickly met with positive comments from social media users.

"Taylor is genuinely such a fun spirit! Like how can you hate her," one wrote.

"Everyone literally vibes so easily with Taylor like she is such a moment," another added.

"I love whenever she attends award shows," a different fan commented.

Karol G is nominated in the Best Latin category for her single "Mi Ex Tenía Razón." Meanwhile, Swift leads the awards show with 12 total nominations, including Video of the Year.