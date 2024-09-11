Watch Taylor Swift Dance To Karol G's Performance At MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift looked like she had a blast during Karol G's performance at the MTV Video Music Awards Wednesday night.
When the Colombian singer, 33, graced the VMAs stage with a performance of her latest single, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido," Swift, 34, was captured on camera enjoying the moment.
In a clip shared by Pop Base on X, formerly Twitter, the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker is seen standing from her seat when Karol G approached her. Swift then shows off some dance moves, using her outfit's long train as her prop.
Taylor's gesture was quickly met with positive comments from social media users.
"Taylor is genuinely such a fun spirit! Like how can you hate her," one wrote.
"Everyone literally vibes so easily with Taylor like she is such a moment," another added.
"I love whenever she attends award shows," a different fan commented.
Karol G is nominated in the Best Latin category for her single "Mi Ex Tenía Razón." Meanwhile, Swift leads the awards show with 12 total nominations, including Video of the Year.