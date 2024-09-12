Taylor Swift did not just thank her "Fortnight" collaborators, her boyfriend Travis Kelce (whose "touches turns into happiness, fun and magic") and "The Eras Tour" team, she also used her voice to make a very important shout-out at the MTV VMAs 2024 during her acceptance speech for Video of the Year.

On stage, Swift was joined by Post Malone and her song's producers as she pleaded, "If you're over 18 please register to vote for something else that is important — the Presidential election."

Taylor Swift thanks her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during her #VMAs acceptance speech and encourages viewers to vote in the upcoming election. pic.twitter.com/BExPAQFrOQ — Variety (@Variety) September 12, 2024

This wasn't the first time Swift spoke about the Nov. 5 elections.

On Sept. 10, Swift made her endorsement clear by announcing her support for Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential race after watching the recent debate.

"If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country."

READ ALSO: Taylor Swift Makes History at the VMAs As She Becomes Most Awarded Artist Ever with 29 Wins

Swift's declaration put an end to any lingering questions and doubts about her political stance as the November election approaches.

"Recently I was made aware that AI of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site."

The 34-year-old singer expressed, "It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election."

Politiko reported that the 14-time Grammy winner's Instagram post garnered over 9 million "likes."

This article was originally published on Music Times.

READ MORE: Tyla Takes Home Best Afrobeats Award at VMAs and Advocates for Broader Recognition of African Music