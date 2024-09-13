Dave Grohl's relationship with Annaliese Nielsen, a woman working in the adult film industry, has been publicized by an exclusive report published in the 'New York Post.'

Nielsen, 40, who founded a website featuring tattoo models called God's Girls, was labeled an 'Alt-Porn Entrepreneuress' by 'Gawker' in 2009.

The outlet included quotes from the site's 2009 FAQ section, describing it as "an alt porn/alt erotica site with a lot of really really amazing, 100 percent exclusive pictures ... the ladies are very lovely and some of them have tattoos and piercings and rebellious haircuts."

This comes after the Foo Fighters frontman, who is married to actress Jordyn Blum, admitted to fathering a child "outside of [his] marriage."

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," the 55-year-old said in a statement posted to his Instagram account.

Dave Grohl is having a child out of wedlock and announced it like a football team firing its coach lol pic.twitter.com/SAPmelF8Vl — Dan🌉 (@DanInPittsburgh) September 10, 2024

Grohl had allegedly maintained a relationship with Nielsen for a period of many years. Nielsen's ex-roommate, Tyler Ammons, reportedly saw the two cozying up to one another in 2018. At the time, Grohl was in a 15-year marriage.

"It was very weird. They were very close on the couch. I obviously knew who he was when I walked in," Ammons told the 'New York Post.' "I felt uncomfortable knowing he has family and children and I left."

"It was casually a thing the whole time [we lived together]," Ammons, 30, continued. "She would leave and go and see him. She was going to go on tour with them around 2019."

In statements provided to the outlet, Nielsen denied being the mother to Grohl's youngest child fathered out of wedlock. She further denies having any sort of extramarital affair with Grohl.

"That is a person who I had a brief friendship with who I know through friends of friends," said Nielsen. "I have nothing to say except for that is absolutely false."