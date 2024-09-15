D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai's look for the 2024 Emmys red carpet on Sunday turned heads and raised eyebrows as the "Reservation Dogs" star showed up with a red handprint on his face in front of the photographers.

The 22-year-old actor's appearance quickly received mixed reactions on social media, after clips and photos of him were shared online.

"Who is that weirdo?" one asked on Film Updates' tweet featuring a clip of Woon-A-Tai posing on the red carpet while chewing gum.

"I gotta say, I really detest the gum eating at events like these. It looks so disrespectful," another commented.

Someone else asked, "What's with the hand print?"

Other social media users explained what the Canadian actor of Oji-Cree descent was conveying with his look at the start-studded event.

"For those unaware, a red handprint like that is in solidarity with missing and murdered indigenous women. Maybe look into things before you make fun of it," one user explained.

"It's for murdered and missing indigenous women btw," another echoed the sentiment in the comments.

Earlier this week, Woon-A-Tai spoke about his first Emmy nomination for his performance on the Native comedy series "Reservation Dogs."

"I don't know what an Emmy Award will really do for stopping issues that we face on a daily basis. [But] it just gives us hope," he told The Albertan in an exclusive interview.

"It gives hope to a kid on a reservation that they could also be on that stage and do it too, and they can."

Woon-A-Tai is nominated in the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category alongside Matt Berry ("What We Do in the Shadows), Larry David ("Curb Your Enthusiasm"), Jeremy Allen ("The Bear"), as well as Steve Martin and Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building").