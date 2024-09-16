Tito Jackson, a founding member of the Jackson 5, has died at 70, leaving the entertainment world in mourning.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, 'Entertainment Tonight' reported Jackson died of a suspected heart attack while traveling between New Mexico and Oklahoma. The news was later confirmed by Siggy Jackson, Tito's nephew, though his official cause of death has not been revealed.

Tito's sons TJ, Taj, and Taryll also announced his death on Instagram early Monday morning.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken," the post began. "Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being."

"Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as "Coach Tito" or some know him as "Poppa T." Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously," the siblings added in the post's caption.

"It will forever be "Tito Time" for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is "Love One Another." We love you Pops," the post concluded. The social media carousel included snapshots of Tito, family photos, the Jackson 5, and a photo of a hat and aviator sunglasses.

Former Jackson 5 drummer Jonathan 'Sugarfoot' Moffett also shared a tribute on Facebook: "There is great, great sadness in my heart, spirit, and soul tonight. My wife and I just left and walked out of a movie we were watching at a theater just now....as she received a text from a very close friend....that my brother in heart and spirit, Tito Jackson has just passed away."

"I'm stunned and dismayed. May God and Jesus Christ receive his soul and spirit with open out stretched arms and welcome him into Heaven's gate...this is my most sincere prayer this night, this day, this month, and now....this year. I'm at a loss of spirits," he wrote.

There is great, great sadness in my heart, spirit, and soul tonight. My wife and I just left and walked out of a movie we were watching at a theater just now….as she received a text from a very close...

DJ Premier also posted a tribute to the late singer on Instagram.

"R.I.P. TITO JACKSON. My musical childhood is based on one of the ILLest groups: THE JACKSON 5. To know all of their names back in 1970 when I was 4 years old, and their roles in the group has continued to carry the same effect," he wrote in the post's caption.

Questlove also shared his grief on social media, writing how "All of the Jackson brothers are heroes to me" alongside a picture of Tito and Michael Jackson.

"I really don't have the words right now. May the entire Jackson family find comfort & peace

In this moment. Thank You Tito," the 53-year-old drummer and record producer penned.

The Jackson family has endured many losses, including Tito's brother Michael Jackson in 2009 and their father, Joe Jackson, in 2018.

Days before his passing, Tito posted about visiting a memorial for Michael in Munich, Germany, with his brothers.

Read more: Janet Jackson Shares Hilarious Wardrobe Malfunction During Performance For Queen Elizabeth II

Jackson was pivotal in the success of the Jackson 5, alongside his brothers Michael, Jermaine, Marlon, and Jackie. The group's debut single, "I Want You Back," was an instant hit, topping the Billboard Hot 100, followed by other chart-toppers like "ABC" and "I'll Be There." In 1997, they were honored with an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, located in Cleveland, Ohio.

In addition to his work with the Jackson 5, Tito launched a solo career, releasing 'Tito Time' in 2016. His single "Get It Baby" reached No. 19 on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart.