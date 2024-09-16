Meghan Markle was reportedly cropped out of Prince Harry's 40th birthday photo, which was shared online by the royal family, although Buckingham Palace denies any edits to the image.

The original photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was reportedly taken at DogPatch during their trip to Dublin, Ireland, when they were still working royals stemming back to 2018.

According to the 'New York Post,' the royal family shared the photo on their official X account, however, something was noticeably different about the image. Meghan, 43, had been cut out, leaving only the prince — who was all smiles.

"Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!" the heartfelt post stated, which appeared on the royal page in the early hours of September 15, raking in over 3 million views.

🎂 Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today! pic.twitter.com/sAlSiV9EaZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 15, 2024

Harry is spotted in the photo wearing a gray blazer and white button up — which helped spot the original image, which previously included Meghan, who sat to his left in a black jacket. That said — the palace denies making any changes to the image, and claims they simply posted what was provided.

"In guidance, the photo was provided in this format by the Press Association," Buckingham palace told 'The Post.'

Per the media outlet, Harry's estranged royal family has not made a public statement regarding his birthday since the passing of Queen Elizabeth, who died in September 2022.

A source at the palace claimed that the prince would "hear from his family" on his birthday.

The palace source told the news outlet that "It's very likely that Charles and Kate will likely phone Harry to wish him well on his birthday." The insider — who reportedly knows both William and Harry well — claims the Prince of Wales, 42, may not reach out to his sibling "given everything that has gone on."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been estranged from the royals since the duo quit their royal duties and moved to the United States, settling in California back in 2020.

The family has also yet to acknowledge his wife Meghan's birthday, which passed on August 4.